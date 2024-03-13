Promo €999 Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W, thin and light 16″ silver multimedia laptop with large, fast 1TB SSD storage and high-performance Intel i7 Raptor-H

Our take on the Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W

Powerful including multimedia processingAsus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W It is a versatile laptop PC that relies on an Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake processor with 16 GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics suitable for casual games. Fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB also accelerates processing and reinforces the responsiveness of this elegant silver Windows 11 Ultrabook, thin and light, also equipped with a backlit keyboard, webcam shutter, connectivity USB-C or 16-in. IPS Full HD 16/10th Anti-Glare Screen.



999€



Features of Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W

screen 16″ WUXGA Full HD IPS 16/10th 45% NTSC 300cd/m² with fine edges (1920×1200, anti-glare) processor Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake-H (14 cores: 6P 2.4 GHz / 8E 1.8 GHz) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (8 GB solder + 8 GB) DDR4 3200MHz, 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4 network Wi-Fi 5ac (1×1), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard Yes, stroke 1.4mm Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 SonicMaster speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 42Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.68 Kg (without battery) 1.88 Kg (with battery) / 358.7 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

The Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W takes on the competition

Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W is currently displayed Promotion at Boulanger And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the least expensive to offer such a high-performance and recent processor in such a thin and light case with a 16-inch 16/10th screen provided with Windows.

If this Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W

Certified to the American military resistance standard MIL-STD-810H, this versatile laptop that opens 180° fully flat has an elegant and discreet look with its thin and light cool silver design in a comfortable format.

As a bonus, it has Asus Antimicrobial Guard Plus treatment that protects against 99% viruses and bacteria while its cooling is provided by IceCool technology with a fan (87 IceBlades blades), 2 heat pipes and a ventilation grill.

This versatile multimedia ultrabook packs good connectivity with the exception of the Wi-Fi 5 ac standard which is older and less efficient than Wi-Fi 6x. Next to this we find a Bluetooth 5.1 wireless module to connect and communicate remotely, a useful HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, an audio port, 1 USB-C but also 2 USB 3.0 including 3 USB . (USB 2.0 Compliant) Guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected.

We appreciate being able to slide the physical cover in front of the webcam when not in use to maintain privacy.

The chiclet keyboard can of course be backlit, which is practical so you can better distinguish its keys in the dark.

Due to its 16:10 format, the screen displays more elements in height than the classic 16:9 format.

Additionally, the screen is perfect for Full HD content while its viewing angles are remarkable, both horizontally and vertically, thanks to its IPS technology. However, it’s a shame this isn’t a high-end one because then the colorimetry would have been more faithful than average.

The anti-reflective treatment ensures better visibility than glossy panels in bright environments (eg outdoors) while the screen is more readable.

Performance, battery life of Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W

The Asus Vivobook 16 S1605VA-MB571W targets people who want a thin and light versatile laptop in a comfortable format, efficient in terms of processor and multimedia oriented.

It benefits from SSD storage with a large capacity of 1000 GB capable of storing multiple software and files including personal creations.

SSDs therefore rival hard drives in terms of space while being more resistant to shocks, more energy efficient, quieter and faster.

Thanks to the SSD we benefit from faster multimedia processing than a hard drive, as well as starting/stopping and launching applications, and we can access online game cards much faster.

However, there is no dedicated graphics card on board. Despite everything, we can see HD photos and videos but also play simple games thanks to the advantages of the Iris Xe solution inserted in the processor.

It’s an Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700H offering good overall power paired with 16 GB of RAM and a fast SSD.

Power-demanding users will appreciate it, especially creative people. Because this core ensures faster multimedia processing than the classic quad/hexa core processor and 8 GB DDR5, the difference is especially noticeable under tasks that require CPU and RAM resources that take advantage of multi-core, such as photo editing or Video montage.



999€



On the other hand, those who need GPU acceleration or more generally better graphics power will move on.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, this versatile ultrabook lasts about 5 hours on battery with light consumption. The 16-inch computer isn’t the most nomadic in nature but is comfortable to use while its manageable weight and thinness make it a little easier to transport.