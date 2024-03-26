Promo €999 Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV, 15″ 144Hz Creative Gaming Laptop PC under Intel Raptor and RTX 4060 with TB4 for playing latest games

Our take on the Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV

To play the latest games at a reasonable price, you can turn to a creative gaming laptop PC Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV which benefits from the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card. This GPU accelerates multimedia processing like an Intel Raptor Lake-H Core i5-13420H hybrid processor and an efficient RAM of 16 GB but also a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness. This black Windows 11 laptop for creative gamers is also equipped with a 15-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen that improves fluidity in games with its 144Hz frequency, backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi connectivity 6 and USB-C.



999€



Features of Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV

screen 15.6″ Full HD LED IPS 144Hz ComfyView 45% NTSC (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i5-13420H Raptor Lake-H (8 cores: 4P 2.1 GHz, 4E 1.5 GHz, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 2W) Nahimic Gaming Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 4 hrs / Li-Polymer 3 cells 57Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 362.3 x 239.9 x 26.9

Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV takes on the competition

Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV is currently displayed Promotion at Boulanger And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is cheapest to include such a recent and high-performance processor and graphics card with biometric and Windows authentication solution provided in such a lightweight case.

If this Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV

Thanks to its black design with angular lines and patterns on the shell cooled by 2 fans, it has a relatively elegant and original appearance for the gaming model whose code it adopts.

This creative gaming laptop PC 1 integrates good connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 axis wireless modules and a practical HDMI video output for connecting remotely, easily connecting it to a TV or monitor, e.g. As, Ethernet and audio ports also 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB devices are plugged in 3.0.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen has a refresh rate of 144Hz which significantly improves general fluidity, including games, compared to the standard 60Hz.

Additionally, the screen has remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles thanks to its IPS technology, although the colorimetry here is classic, so it’s not high-end.

In any case, with its 16:9 format and Full HD definition, the screen is perfect for videos, its anti-reflective treatment making it more readable in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV performance, autonomy

The Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-59WV can appeal to those who want a versatile 15-inch PC that excels in gaming and creation, equipped with the latest components.

This creative gaming laptop can run the latest games. Because it is equipped with high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card with NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

So the players will be happy. And creative people too because the GeForce RTX 4060 GPU accelerates multimedia processing in applications using computing power, such as VSDC, Adobe Suite or Vegas.

Xe

The GeForce RTX 4060 is enabled by Optimus technology to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Iris Xe.

NVIDIA Optimus technology actually switches between GeForce RTX 4060 and Iris Xe automatically and in real time.

Iris Xe is preferred by Optimus as it consumes less energy to ensure the best possible autonomy.

In terms of autonomy, expect around 4 hours of battery operation in light use.

Xe

In games, the GeForce RTX 4060 is well supported by this heart that guarantees faster processing than the classic quad core and 8 GB DDR4/5. We clearly feel the difference in CPU and RAM resource-intensive tasks, such as video editing, photo editing or 3D rendering taking advantage of multi-core.

Acer opts for an SSD in terms of storage, the 512 GB capacity here is on par with many models on the market but also hard drive standards.

Compared to the latter, remember that SSD is more resistant to shocks, quieter, more energy efficient and faster.



Responsiveness and fluidity are therefore better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

This is particularly manifested by faster game/software launch, processing and start/stop or faster arrival at online game cards.

Of course, if you need more than 500 GB capacity, you can rely on an external storage unit, preferably a USB 3.0/USB-C device, to take advantage of faster transfers.

Finally, in case of heavy loads (e.g. games, treatments) expect heat and noise from this versatile creative-oriented gaming laptop PC that can be combined with a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).