Promo €959 Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W, Ultrabook 14″ touchscreen 2-in-1 tablet with powerful Intel i7-H, 1TB SSD and easy to carry NumPad

Our opinion on Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W

Convertible to tabletAsus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W A versatile 2-in-1 laptop PC equipped with a 14-inch IPS Full HD touch screen that can be opened 360° that benefits from fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that reinforces its responsiveness and multimedia processing. Accelerates. The same goes for an Intel Core i9-13900H Raptor Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics solution and an efficient 16 GB RAM that supports simple games. This thin and light compact Windows 11 Ultrabook is also equipped with elegant silver design with backlight keyboard with numberpad numeric keypad module and connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.



959€



Features of Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W

screen 14″ Full HD LED IPS 16/10mm Thin Bezels Multi-Touch Touch Screen Openable 360° (1920×1200, Glossy) processor Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake (14 cores: 6P 2.4 GHz, 8E 1.8 GHz, TDP 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (soldered) LPDDR5 4800MHz graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0) Connections HDMI 2.1, 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 Backlit keyboard Yes (Stroke 1.4mm) Numeric keypad Yes, through NumberPad (Numpad). Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) Harman Kardon SmartAmp operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 7 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 70Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.5 kg / 313.2x 227.6 x 18.9

The Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W takes on the competition

Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W is currently available Promotion at Darty And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent and high-performance processor with such a high-capacity SSD, numeric keypad module and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W

It adopts a quiet, elegant yet original look with its slim and light light silver compact design that can be opened 360° to transform into a tablet.

The screen is equipped with multi-touch touch technology that allows you to interact with the system and software with a simple gesture/press of at least one finger.

As it is tactile, the screen is glossy which makes colors bright but induces sensitivity to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors).

The screen also stands out with its 16/10 aspect ratio, which allows more information to be displayed at a height compared to the standard 16/9.

The screen is also suitable for Full HD content.

Many people will appreciate being able to backlight the keys on a chiclet keyboard when ambient light is limited.

Asus has a good idea to include its NumPad technology in this hybrid laptop: it converts the touchpad into a tactile numeric keypad. So we activate it when we want to enter numbers more easily.

Please note that the keyboard cannot accommodate a physical numeric keypad on its right side due to lack of space for those with a format smaller than 15 inches.

In terms of connectivity, this 2-in-1 Ultrabook is well equipped. There is actually 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, a practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, Wi-Fi 6E X and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless modules for remote connections and communications, also an audio port 2. If If you connect a USB 3.0 device, USB 1 including USB 3.0 guarantees a transfer 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

Performance, battery life of Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W

The Asus VivoBook S 14 Flip TP3402VA-LZ318W is an elegant compact laptop PC that can be converted into a high-performance tablet in terms of processor for versatile, everyday multimedia-oriented nomadic use.

Its autonomy will delight nomads such as some who wish to equip themselves with a 2-in-1 student laptop PC as it is about 7 hours of light use. This is all the more commendable as its thinness, lightness and compactness make it easy to transport.

Despite this autonomy, this hybrid ultrabook offers good overall power that is able to please demanding users. Because it is based on Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700H processor with 14 hybrid cores with Iris Xe graphics solution.

At the heart is also 16 GB of RAM with low consumption, such as SSD storage, which consumes less energy than hard drives, which promotes autonomy.

Thanks to these components we benefit from a classic quad/hexa core and faster multimedia processing than 8 GB DDR4/5. We clearly feel the difference in areas that require CPU and RAM resources using multi-core, such as video editing or photo editing.

In this context, let’s recall other advantages provided by SSD compared to hard drives: more shock resistance, silent operation or even higher speed.

So an SSD offers better fluidity and responsiveness in use than a hard drive.



959€



SSDs in particular ensure much faster multimedia processing than hard drives, as well as starting/stopping and launching applications, or accessing online game cards much faster.

In addition, here we find an integrated 1000 GB SSD, a large capacity that easily rivals hard drives in this area, which is enough to install and store multiple software and files, including personal products.

Coming back to games, this hybrid laptop is not a flashpoint in this area as it does not include a dedicated GPU.

However, thanks to the Iris Xe graphics solution housed in the processor, you can view photos and videos but also play simple games.

Finally, expect heat and noise from this versatile multimedia-oriented hybrid ultrabook under heavy load (eg processing).

If necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!) to limit its temperature.