Promo €699 Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W, Affordable High Fidelity OLED Ultrabook 15″ Dark Slim and Light Versatile Intel with Backlit Keyboard

Our opinion on the Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W

Looking for an affordable laptop PC with a high fidelity display? l’Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L11993W A thin and light versatile device equipped with a 15-inch OLED DCI-P3 Full HD screen will interest you, especially since it is equipped with a USB-C connection as well as a backlit keyboard. This ultrabook with a discreet dark look is perfect for daily use and light gaming with its quad core i5 Intel Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics module and its 8 GB RAM.

Features of Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W

screen 15.6″ Full HD OLED 0.2ms Pantone HDR True Black600 NanoEdge Thin Edge 100% DCI-P3 600cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake (2.4 GHz, 4 Core, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (soldered) DDR4 3200 MHz graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x2) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 2 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.0 + 1 USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 1.4, microSD 4.0 network Wi-Fi ac (2×2), Bluetooth 4.1 Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2W) Harman Kardon SonicMaster operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-Ion 3 cells 42Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.7 kg (without battery) 1.8 kg (with battery) / 359 x 235 x 17.9

The Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W faces competition

Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W is currently available Carrefour promotion And positioned as the only one in its category to offer such a faithful color screen at such a low price with a backlit keyboard.

If this laptop doesn’t quite meet your needs, we invite you to consult our cheap laptops and student laptop guides, where you’ll find other similar laptops that may constitute good alternatives to the Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA -L13348W.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W

With its dark design, this versatile laptop that can be recharged up to 60% in 49 minutes has a discreet look that still gives a touch of originality thanks to the enter key on the keyboard highlighted in yellow.

Its cooling, which is provided by 2 fans (87 thin 0.2mm blades in crystal-liquid polymer) and air grills, offers 3 preset operating modes: performance (power), balanced (balanced) and whisper (quiet, economical ).

This laptop PC has good connectivity with its USB-C, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its audio port, its Wi-Fi 5 ac and Bluetooth 4.2 for connections and wireless remote communications. is a module. Or its 3 USBs are all compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, with USB 3.0 guaranteeing 10x faster transfers than USB 2.0 when a USB 3.0 device is plugged into it.

Although some will regret that the wireless connectivity is not more recent (Wi-Fi 6 ax and Bluetooth 5).

Many users will appreciate being able to activate the backlighting solution for the chiclet keyboard when the ambient light is limited to better distinguish its keys.

The screen represents the main asset of this configuration as it is decorated with OLED DCI-P3 specifications due to which the colorimetric accuracy is much higher than average, very deep blacks, significant vertical and horizontal viewing angles and latency is minimal.

Due to its OLED technology, the screen has a glossy treatment. As a result, colors are revived but sensitivity is present in brighter environments (eg outside) than with anti-reflective panels.

With its Full HD definition and its 16:9 format, the screen is also well suited for videos.

Performance, battery life of Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W

The Asus VivoBook S15 S533EA-L13348W is a 15-inch high fidelity laptop PC designed for versatile everyday use.

It gives good performance in daily use like internet surfing and office use. But also for viewing photos and videos or playing light games.

Because it is powered by a low-consumption quad core i5-1135G7 Intel Tiger Lake processor with an Iris Xe graphics module (tested by us) inserted, which is associated with 8 GB of RAM.

SSD storage increases responsiveness and fluidity compared to hard drives.

Because SSD is faster, besides offering other advantages: lower energy consumption, silent operation or even more shock resistance.

On a day-to-day basis, thanks to the SSD, start/stop is faster than a hard drive, as are application launches and you can access online game cards faster.

Logically an SSD at this price level offers the 512 GB capacity that hard drives offer as standard and many (much) more expensive mobile computers offer.

However, if you need extra space, you can use an external storage module, preferably a USB 3.0/USB-C device, to take advantage of faster transfers.

As for the autonomy of this versatile ultrabook, which is easy to transport thanks to its thinness and controlled weight, expect about 6 hours of battery operation with light consumption.