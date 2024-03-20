Promo €699 Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1, Affordable Laptop PC Green Thin and Light Versatile 15″ Ultrabook Intel Core i5 nomadic 8 Hours with Eco-Friendly Design

Our take on the Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1

Original eco-friendly green design forAcer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1, a versatile thin and light nomadic laptop PC with 8 hours of battery life, is efficient in everyday use, moderate gaming and light multimedia processing thanks to its Core i5-1335U Intel Raptor Lake Hybrid processor with 16 GB RAM and Iris Xe graphics module. But its fast 512 GB SSD storage which further strengthens its responsiveness. This Windows 11 Ultrabook benefits from a 15-inch anti-glare IPS Full HD sRGB screen, above-average color fidelity, backlit keyboard, biometric fingerprint reader as well as 2 USB-C Thunderbolt connectivity 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.



699€



Features of Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1

screen 15.6” Full HD LED IPS Thin Bezels 100% sRGB (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i5-1335U Raptor Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.3 GHz/8E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz (Solder) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2, Killer 1675i), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, a fingerprint reader Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 8 hours / Li-Ion 3 cells 56Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.74 kg / 359.7 x 236.9 x 17.9 mm

Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1 takes on the competition

Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1 is currently displayed Promotion on Amazon And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a recent and efficient processor and graphics solution with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity in such an original and environmentally friendly color design.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1

Equipped with a chassis made from 40% post-consumer recycled plastic, it has an original look with its thin and light striped green design.

This versatile laptop has good connectivity with its 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports (compared to the usual maximum of 1), its Wi-Fi 6E X and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless modules, remote connections and communications, its audio port, its practical HDMI video output is Easily connect it to TV for example but also guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when connecting USB 3.0 devices with its 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible).

Since the biometric reader is integrated, you can authenticate through fingerprint recognition through Windows Hello technology.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen displays above average faithful colors as well as remarkable viewing angles, both horizontally and vertically, thanks to its sRGB and IPS characteristics.

Because it is anti-reflective, the screen is more readable in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Additionally, the screen is perfect for videos and high definition content thanks to its 16:9 format and Full HD definition.

Performance, Autonomy of Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1

The Acer Aspire Vero AV15-53P-54R1 is for those looking for a laptop with an original eco-friendly 15-inch design for versatile everyday use on the go.

Easy to transport thanks to its thinness and manageable weight, this ultrabook will interest some looking for a student laptop because its autonomy is about 8 hours on the battery with light consumption.

Despite this good autonomy, this versatile laptop offers very good performance for everyday use, even moderate gaming for viewing photos and videos.

As a bonus, it is suitable for small multimedia work using multi-core and RAM, such as light video encoding and photo editing.

Because it is built around a low-power Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1335U processor with 10 hybrid cores and an integrated Iris Xe graphics solution. Also 16 GB RAM.



This heart is well supported on a daily basis by fast SSD storage that rivals hard drive standards in capacity and many (much) more expensive models offer. While more robust, lower energy consumption, quieter and significantly faster.

On a day-to-day basis, start/stop, processing and software launch are faster with an SSD than with a hard drive, and we can, for example, access online game cards much faster.

If we need a larger capacity we can rely on an external storage unit. In this case, choosing a USB 3.0/USB-C/Thunderbolt device is the right choice for faster transfers.