Promo €599 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR), affordable 17″ silver laptop, thin and light under Intel Core i5-1235U Versatile Scalable with 512 GB SSD

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR).

You can turn on for very good performance in daily use and moderate gaming Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR), an affordable large 17-inch laptop PC equipped with an Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1235U hybrid processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics module and 8 GB RAM. This Windows 11 laptop with an elegant silver design that is relatively thin and light benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that reinforces its responsiveness but also from connectivity that does not shy away from more expensive models, with Wi-Fi. 6 and USB-C. As a bonus, this ultrabook is scalable.



599€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR).

screen 17” WXGA++ LED 60% NTSC 250cd/m² (1600×900, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i5-1235U Alder Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.3 GHz, 8E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (8 GB solder + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b (2.5K@60Hz), SD Card Reader network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.04 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR) is currently available here E. Leclerc And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its range where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent and efficient processor and graphics solution.

If this laptop doesn’t quite meet your needs, we invite you to consult our cheap laptops and student laptop guides, where you’ll find other similar laptops that may be good options for xxxx.

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR)

This relatively thin and light laptop has an elegant and discreet look despite its large 17-inch format thanks to its arctic gray silver design.

This versatile portable PC rivals many more expensive models in terms of its connectivity with USB-C, its practical HDMI video output for easy connection to a TV or monitor, for example, its 6 axis Wi-Fi wireless modules and Bluetooth 5.2. Remote communications and connections, its audio port or its 2 USB including 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are plugged in.

The screen resolution is 1600×900. Inferior to Full HD and less precise, it displays larger elements that some prefer.

In addition, its colorimetry is more faithful than average, although without achieving the colorimetric accuracy of high-end IPS or OLED, which remains admirable.

Due to its 16/9 format, the screen is perfect for videos in any situation while its anti-reflective treatment gives it better visibility than glossy panels in bright environments (eg outside) as well as reducing eye fatigue during prolonged use.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL007XFR) is a large format laptop designed for everyday multipurpose use.

It is powered by a low-power Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1235U processor with 10 hybrid cores and integrated Iris Xe graphics that delivers great performance in everyday use.

But also for viewing photos and videos or playing simple games, especially since it is supported by 8 GB of RAM.

Good point: Scalability is essential in this regard because the DDR4 slot is free if necessary to increase the amount of RAM, for example if you need to do more comfortable multitasking.

Storage is also scalable as a 2.5 inch slot is available to integrate a hard drive or SSD.

This laptop is equipped with a 512 GB SSD by default, which is enough to install a lot of software and files.

In this regard, remember that SSDs offer many advantages over hard drives such as greater robustness, lower power consumption, silent operation, or even higher speeds.



599€



In practice, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

As a result, thanks to the SSD, we get faster start/stop and launch of applications, or faster arrival at online game cards.

Relatively thin and light for 17 inches, which allows it to place itself in the clan of ultrabooks, this large format is not the most nomadic in nature. Its autonomy is around 5 hours on battery in light consumption in any case.