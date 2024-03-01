Promo €499 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR), Affordable Versatile 17″ Silver Laptop PC, Thin and Light with Intel Core i5, Efficient for Everyday Use

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR).

A scalable, versatile affordable laptop Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR) Benefiting from an Intel Core i5 Alder Lake Hybrid processor with Intel Iris, this relatively thin and light large format silver laptop features a 17-inch anti-glare screen, biometric fingerprint reader and USB-C connectivity.



499€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR).

screen 17” WXGA++ LED TN 60% NTSC 250cd/m² (1600×900, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i5-1235U Alder Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.3 GHz, 8E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (soldered) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 1 slot (free) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b (2.5K@60Hz), SD Card Reader network Wi-Fi 5ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 45Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.04 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR) faces competition

Currently showing Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR). Promotion at E.Leclerc And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its range where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent and efficient processor and graphics solution.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR)

It adopts an elegant and discreet look with its relatively thin and light large format arctic gray silver design.

This versatile ultrabook has good connectivity with 1 USB-C, an audio port, Wi-Fi 5 ac and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless modules remote communications and connections, HDMI video output useful for easily connecting it to a TV or monitor. or 2 USB including 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when above USB 3.0 devices are plugged in.

The screen has more faithful than average colorimetry, though obviously inferior to high-end IPS.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable in bright conditions (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel but less tiring on the eyes over long periods of time.

The screen otherwise adopts classic specifications with its 1600×900 definition and its 16:9 format lending itself well to video playback. Certainly, the definition is lower than the more precise Full HD but some prefer 1600×900 because it displays larger elements.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL002JFR) is a large format laptop designed for everyday multipurpose use.

Everyday use benefits from a very good performing processor, including viewing photos and videos but also playing simple games: low consumption Intel Alder Lake Core i5-1235U with 10 hybrid cores with Iris Xe graphics module.

A Core i5 is paired here with 8 GB of soldered RAM.

Good point, scalability is included with this versatile ultrabook.

Because the DDR4 slot is free to add another RAM strip if needed to be more comfortable with multitasking and light processing.

On the storage side we find an SSD that rivals the hard drive standard in terms of capacity with its 512 GB while being stronger, quieter, less energy consuming and faster.

In practice, SSDs guarantee increased fluidity and responsiveness compared to hard drives.

Thanks to the SSD we benefit from faster start/stop, processing and launching applications or even faster access to online game cards.



Obviously, in the event that we need more than 512 GB – which still represents the integrated solution in many (much) more expensive laptops – we can use an external storage solution. In this case favoring a USB 3.0/USB-C device represents a wise option to get faster transfers.

As for the autonomy of this ultrabook, whose slimness and weight of 17 inches make it easy to transport, although such a large format is clearly not the most portable, count about 7 hours on the battery in light consumption, which will interest some. Want to equip yourself with a comfortable student laptop.