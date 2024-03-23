Promo €499 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR), Affordable Large Format Slim and Light Silver 17″ AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR).

Equipped with a good amount of above average 12 GB RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) Thin and light, large, comfortable 17-inch versatile affordable laptop with anti-glare screen equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity. Equipped with a fast 512 GB SSD storage that enhances its responsiveness, this elegant silver Windows 11 laptop is based on AMD Ryzen 5500U Hexa Core processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution for daily use and good performance in small games.



499€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR).

screen 17.3″ WXGA++ HD LED 250cd/m² 60% NTSC (1600×900, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne (2.1 GHz, 6 cores, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 12 GB (4 GB soldered + 8 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz (20 GB), 1 slot (occupied) graphic card Integrated in AMD Radeon Vega 7 processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2280) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot for hard drive or SSD Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.1 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) is currently being shown Promotion at ElectroDépôt And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a large amount of RAM in such a small, large format case (17 inches).

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR)

With its large, relatively thin and light format in arctic gray silver design, this versatile laptop has an elegant and discreet look.

This laptop PC has good connectivity with its USB-C, its useful HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Wi-Fi 6x and Bluetooth 5.1 modules for remote connections and communications. Wireless distance, its audio port or even its 2 USB, USB 3.0 USB compatible with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. 3.0 ensures 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when connecting devices.

The screen offers an above-average colorimetric accuracy that is admirable, even if it remains lower than that provided by high-end IPS or OLED panels, which is logical given the status of this computer.

The screen has a standard definition of 1600×900 that displays larger elements than the more accurate Full HD, which some with vision problems appreciate.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen is more readable than a glossy panel in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) but less tiring on the eyes for long periods of time.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17ALC6 (82KV00GHFR) is a relatively thin and light large format laptop PC intended for general versatile use on the go.

In terms of autonomy, it can last about 6 hours on battery with light usage. Some people looking for a relatively thin and light 17-inch student laptop will appreciate it, even if by nature this large, comfortable format isn’t the most portable.

This mobile PC, as easily transportable as a (large format) Ultrabook, offers an average of well over 12 GB of RAM, which is quite commendable for multitasking. It comes with a very good processor, the low consumption AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne Hexa Core with Radeon Vega 7 graphics module.

So this laptop performs well in daily use, including viewing photos and videos or playing light games.

Lenovo offers scalable storage here as a 2.5-inch slot is available to accommodate an SSD or hard drive if needed.

This laptop PC comes standard with an M.2 SSD that rivals standard hard drives in terms of its 512 GB capacity while being more robust, quieter, less power consuming and faster too.



As a result, fluidity and responsiveness are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

In practice, SSDs make application start/stop, processing and launching faster than hard drives, and you can access online game cards much faster.

Of course, if you need more than 500 GB of capacity and don’t want to use a screwdriver to add an internal storage unit, you can use an external storage device for faster transfers, preferably USB 3.0/ USB-C.