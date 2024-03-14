Promo €399 Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR), Cheap 15″ Laptop PC Silver Thin and Light Ultrabook Low Cost Intel Versatile Comfortable for Everyday Use

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR).

For good performance in daily use, thin and light, you can equip yourself with a cheap laptop PC. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) Elegant silver with a 15-inch Full HD anti-glare screen suitable for high definition content whose responsiveness is enhanced by a fast 512 GB SSD storage and which benefits from USB-C connectivity. This gorgeous, affordable silver Windows 11 Ultrabook is based on an Intel Alder Lake Hybrid Core i3-1215U processor with 8 GB RAM and Intel UHD G4 graphics solution for good performance in office and light gaming.

Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR).

screen 15.6” Full HD LED 220 cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i3-1215U Alder Lake (6 cores: 2P 1.2 GHz / 4E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (soldered) DDR4 3200 MHz, 1 slot (free) graphic card Integrated in Intel UHD G4 processor Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4, 2280) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 SD/SDHC/SDXC/MMC card reader network Wi-Fi 5ac (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W), Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / 42 hours Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.63 kg / 359.2 x 236.5 x 19.9 mm

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) is currently available Promotion at E.Leclerc And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent processor with such a large number of cores and such a high-performance graphics module.

If this laptop does not fully meet your needs, we invite you to consult our cheap laptops and student laptop guides, where you will find other similar laptops that can constitute good alternatives to the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR ).

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR)

With its thin and light cloud gray light silver design, this laptop has an elegant and discreet look.

This versatile laptop PC has great connectivity, including 1 USB-C, HDMI video output useful for easy connection to a TV or monitor, for example, Wi-Fi 5 ac and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless modules for remote connections and communications, audio. 2 USBs including port or 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if you connect peripheral USB 3.0.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen offers better visibility in bright environments (e.g. outdoors) than glossy panels.

In addition, it is suitable for high definition content such as videos because it adopts a higher and more precise Full HD definition than the classic 1366×768, which is associated with the 16:9 format.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15IAU7 (82QD005QFR) is a thin and light 15-inch high definition laptop designed for everyday multipurpose use.

It offers good performance in everyday use such as office work and internet surfing, but also for viewing photos and videos or playing light games.

Because it is powered by a low consumption Alder Lake Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 hybrid cores and an integrated Intel UHD G4 graphics module.

The Core i3 is coupled with a good amount of RAM of 8 GB. Good thing, we can expand it if we need to do more comfortable multitasking by adding another RAM stick to the available slot.

SSD storage supports the heart very well on a daily basis, providing better fluidity and responsiveness to use than a hard drive.

Thanks to the SSD, starts/stops and launches software, for example, more quickly and access to online game cards.

It must be said that SSD is faster than hard drive. It also offers other advantages: silent operation, low energy consumption or even high speed.

We appreciate that the SSD offers a capacity of 512 GB which is standard for hard drives, but many (many) more expensive laptops offer.

However, if you need more space, you can rely on an external storage module. In this case favoring a USB 3.0/USB-C device represents an advantageous option for getting faster transfers.

As for autonomy, expect around 6 hours of battery operation for this ultrabook which is quite easy to transport due to its limited weight and thinness. That’s enough to interest some people looking for a low-cost student laptop that doesn’t need much battery.