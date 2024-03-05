Promo €2,599 MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR, Powerful Multimedia Creator Gaming Laptop PC 16″ 4K OLED 144Hz Meteor Lake i9 RTX 4070 Wi-Fi 7

Our take on the MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR

A powerful thin and light multimedia ultrabook MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR A high definition high fidelity 4K OLED DCI-P3 creative gaming laptop PC equipped with a high-performance Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H hybrid processor with a good amount of 32 GB RAM and Intel Arc which accelerates processing. It also features a dedicated high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Loveless graphics card for the latest games and a comfortable 1 TB of fast SSD storage that boosts responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this black Windows 11 laptop is also equipped with a 2-factor biometric authentication system (fingerprint reader + infrared webcam), backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi connectivity 7b and Thunderbolt 4.



2599€



Features of MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR

screen 16″ OLED Ultra HD 4K 16/10th 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 600 (3840×2400, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake (16 cores: 6P 8.1 GHz / 8E 3.8 GHz / 2LP-E) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB LPDDR5 7467 MHz (Solder) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, integrated Intel Arc processor and Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz), SD Card Reader network Wi-Fi 7 be (2×2, Intel Killer BE1750), Bluetooth 5.4 Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, 2 factors: fingerprint reader + infrared webcam Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) DTS audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 99.9Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.6 kg / 358.4 x 254.4 x 16.85-18.95

MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR takes on the competition

MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR is now available Promotion at Boulanger And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the only one to offer such a high definition screen with such faithful colors with such a recent and efficient processor as well as graphics card, such a large amount of RAM. , a 2-factor biometric authentication solution or even Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt connectivity, all in such a thin and light case in a comfortable format.

Chassis, Connectors, Screen of MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR

With its black design in magnesium-aluminum alloy, Cooler Boost 3 technology using 2 fans, 3 heat pipes and an air grill, this versatile laptop for creatives has a very discreet look.

Robust due to its compliance with the American military resistance standard MIL-STD6810H, this creative gaming laptop PC offers good connectivity including 2 USB-C with 1 Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 wireless modules.Wi-Fi 6E more recent and efficient than X) to communicate and connect remotely, a practical HDMI video output for easy connection to a TV or monitor, for example, an audio port or even 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees a transfer 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Connect a USB 3.0 device.

Fans of biometric authentication will appreciate that this Ultrabook offers a 2-factor solution that can use Windows Hello technology: a fingerprint reader as well as an infrared webcam that allows facial recognition.

Apparently the chiclet keyboard can be backlit so that its keys are clearly discernible in low ambient light.

The screen represents one of the main advantages of this configuration as it adopts a much higher 4K definition than Full HD, ideally suited for high definition content, its 16/10th format displaying more information at a height than the classic 16/9th.

The screen will further appeal to demanding creatives as it is equipped with OLED DCI-P3 specifications that include great black depth, remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles as well as above-average color fidelity with minimal latency.

OLEDs include a glossy treatment that punches colors but induces sensitivity in brighter environments (eg outdoors) than glossy panels.

Performance, autonomy of MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR

The MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1VGG-013FR may appeal to those who have a significant budget and want to invest in a powerful versatile, comfortable format laptop for gaming and creation-oriented multimedia that offers unusual services (considering overall power) with the latest. is Components in a relatively thin and light package.

It is built around the latest generation Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H processor with a good amount of 32 GB RAM and 16 hybrid cores with adjustable TDP and AI features. Thus it offers good overall power that will satisfy maximum users.

Creators will be especially pleased as this core guarantees faster processing than the classic quad/hexa core and 8/16 GB DDR4/5. We strongly feel the difference under CPU and RAM resource-intensive tasks such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing taking advantage of multi-core.

Processing is accelerated by the heart but also the dedicated GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. And this happens in applications that require GPU computing power like Adobe Photoshop Suite, VSDC or Sony Vegas.

However, these are the gamers that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ray Tracing is targeting, a highly dedicated high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card. Because it is capable of running the latest games. However, concessions are necessary under the most demanding opus in 3D resources because the 4K definition of the screen requires many more graphics calculations than Full HD, which implies a lower number of fps.

It turns out that the GeForce RTX 4070 is automatically activated/deactivated in real time by Optimus technology. This GPU is enabled to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for Intel Arc, a graphics module solution housed in the Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 Hybrid.

Viewing HD photos and videos is of course possible, whether with an Intel Arc or a GeForce RTX 4070.

However, Intel Arc is preferred by Optimus as it consumes less energy which promotes autonomy.

While awaiting more concrete tests in this area, count on around 6 hours of battery life in light use.

Some will be more interested in looking for a powerful, high-definition, high-fidelity multimedia student laptop in a comfortable format because this versatile ultrabook is easy to transport with its thinness and lightness.



Storage is obviously entrusted to the SSD, here with a comfortable capacity of 1000 GB to accommodate multiple games, software and files, including personal creations.

Remember that SSD offers many advantages compared to hard drives: more shock resistance, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even higher speed.

Thanks to the latter, PC management is more responsive and fluid than a hard drive.

As a result, multimedia processing, game/software launches and starts/stops and you can access online game cards faster.

Finally, when it is pushed hard (e.g. games, treatment) this versatile ultrabook multimedia creator expects heat and noise from a gaming laptop PC that can be combined with a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).