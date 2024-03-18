Promo €2,469 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004, Portable PC for Multimedia Gamers RTX 4070 i7-14700HX Intel 16″ 2.5K 240Hz with 2 TB SSD and 32 GB RAM

Our take on the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004

Large storage capacity of 2 TB for creative gaming laptops Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004 Multimedia equipped with 2 RAID 0 SSDs that strengthen the fluidity of the 16-inch high definition high fidelity IPS 2.5K DCI-P3 16/10 screen with a high frequency of 240Hz. This versatile black laptop for gamers and creatives is powerful thanks to its 32 GB RAM and its latest generation high-end hybrid processor Core i7-14700HX Intel Raptor Lake Refresh that accelerates processing like the high-end graphics card GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA ray. Adapted to Ada Lovelace latest games. Also on the program for this mobile machine designed to run and create connectivity with a backlit keyboard as well as USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6.

Features of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004

screen 16″ Full HD 2.5K LED IPS 240Hz 16/10th 100% DCI-P3 (2560×1600, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i7-14700HX Raptor Lake Refresh (20 Cores: 8P 2.1 GHz / 12E 1.5 GHz, 55W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 4800 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 dedicated, Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 2 TB SSD: 2 x 1 TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) in RAID 0 Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes, 4-zone RGB Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 DTS: X Ultra speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hrs / Li-Polymer 4 cells 90Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.8 kg / 357.78 x 278.63 x 25.95-27.85

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004 takes on the competition

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004 is currently on sale in Acer France and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a large storage capacity with such a high frequency screen. With such faithful colors, such a large amount of RAM, such a latest and efficient processor as well as graphics card and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004

1 Aeroblade 3D 5th generation (89 blades), cooled by Helios Neo technology via 2 fans including heat pipes, metal thermal paste and air vents, this versatile multimedia laptop adopts a decidedly gamer look thanks to its black design with angular lines and partially positioned connectors. is the back

This creative gaming laptop PC has good connectivity with its 2 Thunderbolt 4, its Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 axis wireless modules to communicate and connect remotely, its Ethernet and audio ports, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a monitor. coordinates. For example even a TV with its 3 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees transfers 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

To better understand the keys of the chiclet keyboard, simply activate its backlighting solution.

The screen will appeal to gamers and creators alike. Because its frequency of 240Hz is much higher than the standard 60Hz which clearly strengthens general fluidity including games.

In addition, the screen aims to be high definition and high fidelity with its 2.5K definition clearly Full HD and its DCI-P3 and IPS characteristics that ensure above-average faithful colorimetry.

In addition, its viewing angles, both horizontal and vertical, are remarkable thanks to its IPS technology while its 16:10 format shows more elements in height than the classic 16:9 format.

Because it has an anti-reflective treatment, the screen also offers better visibility in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Performance, battery life of Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 PHN16-72-004 is for people who have a significant budget and want to equip themselves with a versatile high definition high fidelity multimedia portable computer in a comfortable format, powerful in gaming and equipped with the latest components.

It clearly stands out with its huge storage capacity of 2000 GB, which is twice the average. Suffice it to say that we can see the possibility of installing and storing multiple games, software and files, including individual products.

This storage is divided into 2 1TB SSDs configured in RAID 0, providing maximum responsiveness and fluidity on a day-to-day basis, much more than a normal hard drive.

Let’s remember on this topic that SSDs are basically more resistant to shocks than hard drives, more energy efficient, quieter and much faster.

Thanks to this SSD RAID storage, game/software launch, processing and start/stop are faster than hard drives and you can access online game cards faster.

Gamers will be delighted to be able to play their favorite games with this gaming laptop despite the screen’s high 2.5K definition requiring more graphics computation than Full HD – resulting in a high number of fps.

Because it relies on a dedicated high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card.

Optimus automatically switches between the Iris Xe graphics solution and the GeForce RTX 4070 in real time depending on the tasks performed. This GPU is enabled by NVIDIA Optimus technology for graphics processing considered too heavy for Intel Iris Xe.

Inserted into the processor, Iris Xe, like the GeForce RTX 4070, allows you to view photos and videos. Above all, the Iris Xe consumes little energy, which promotes autonomy.

This light has about 5 hours of battery life in use.

The iris provided by this core, especially since it is incompatible with that provided by most models on the market.

Compared to the classic Quad/Hexa/Octo Core and 8/16 GB DDR4/5, we notice a difference in areas that require CPU and RAM resources using multi-core, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Creative people will therefore be especially delighted. Especially since the GeForce RTX 4070 accelerates processing under software that takes advantage of the power of GPU calculations, such as VSDC, Vegas or Adobe Premiere/Photoshop.

Finally, this versatile multimedia creative gaming laptop PC heats up and makes itself heard under heavy loads (eg games, processing).

To contain its temperature, it can be attached to a ventilated support if necessary (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).