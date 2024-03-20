Promo €2439 MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR, Powerful Slim Light Multimedia Creator Gaming Laptop PC 14″ OLED 2.8K Meteor i9 RTX 4070 Wi-Fi 7 SSD 2 TB

Our opinion on MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR

Easy to carry powerful creative gaming laptop MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR The 14-inch 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 screen with high definition high fidelity whose frequency of 120Hz improves fluidity is based on a Core Ultra 9 185H hybrid processor, with a good amount of RAM of 32 GB of Meteor Lake Intel Arc. Fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 2 TB that enhances responsiveness. This core boosts multimedia processing such as the high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card suited for the latest games. Designed for gaming and creating, this blue Windows 11 laptop features a backlit keyboard, 2-factor biometric authentication system (fingerprint reader + infrared webcam with cover) and Wi-Fi connectivity. -Fi 7 be and Thunderbolt 4.

Features of MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR

screen 14″ OLED 2.8K 16/10th 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR 500 (2880×1800, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake (16 cores: 6P 8.1 GHz / 8E 3.8 GHz / 2LP-E) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (96 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (90W), integrated in Intel Arc processor and Optimus Collection 2TB SSD: 2 x 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz) network Wi-Fi 7 be (2×2, Intel Killer BE1750), Bluetooth 5.4 Backlit keyboard Yes (RGB per key) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, 2 factors: fingerprint reader + infrared webcam Audio system 4 Speakers (2 x 2W Speaker + 2 x 2W Woofer) Dynaudio Nahimic 3 operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 72Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.7 kg / 315.6 x 246.25 x 19.9-21.8

The MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR takes on the competition

MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR is now available promotion at home Darty And Fnac. It offers an interesting configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the only one to offer such a high definition screen with such faithful colors with such a recent and efficient processor as well as a graphics card with such a large amount of RAM. , a dual biometric authentication system but also Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt connectivity, all in such a thin and light case.

If this MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, connectors, screen of MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR

Compact, thin and light with a magnesium and aluminum chassis, cooled by a vapor chamber type solution (2 fans), this Star Blue design laptop has an original elegant yet relatively discreet appearance.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity with its 2 USB-C including 1 Thunderbolt 4, its Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 wireless modules (Wi-Fi 6E more recent and efficient than X) to communicate and connect remotely, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its audio port also its USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantees a transfer 10 times faster than USB 2.0 . A USB 3.0 device is plugged into it.

A 2-factor biometric authentication solution is present, which can be used through Windows Hello technology: a fingerprint reader and an infrared webcam that allows facial recognition.

Fortunately for those most concerned about their privacy, the webcam can be hidden behind a cover when not in use.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

Starting with its OLED DCI-P3 features, the screen ensures an above-average colorimetric accuracy with very deep blacks, significant vertical and horizontal viewing angles, but also low latency, associated with a frequency of 120Hz, providing better overall fluidity. is Including in games – than the 60Hz standard.

The screen is also distinguished by its 2.8K definition which is better than Full HD suitable for high definition content while its 16:10 format displays more elements in height than the standard 16:9.

Due to its OLED technology, the screen is decorated with a glossy treatment that revives colors but is subject to reflection in bright environments (eg outdoors).

Performance, autonomy of MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR

The MSI Stealth 14 AI Studio A1VGG-061FR is for those who have a significant budget and are looking for a powerful compact multimedia versatile laptop PC that is equipped with the latest components and offers significant storage capacity.

It stands out for its huge storage capacity of 2000 GB, which is twice the average. Enough to quietly install and store multiple games, software and files, including personal creations.

Storage includes 2 1TB SSDs. As a reminder, SSDs provide better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives because they are much faster. And it offers other advantages: lower energy consumption, quieter operation, greater robustness.

Thanks to SSD, for example, we can access online game cards faster than hard drives, while launching games/software, processing and start/stop are faster.

SSD storage is the asset of this balanced configuration which is based on Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 hybrid cores, AI features, adjustable TDP and integrated Intel Arc graphics solution. But also on a good RAM of 32 GB.

This gives good overall power that will appeal to demanding users.

We especially think of creative people because we get a much faster process thanks to the classic quad/hexa core and 8/16 GB DDR4/5 this core. The difference is particularly strong in areas that require CPU and RAM resources using multi-core, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Developers will be more interested because a dedicated GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is on board. Because GeForce RTX 4070 accelerates multimedia processing under applications that use GPU computing power (eg Vegas, Adobe Photoshop Suite, VSDC).

The high-end, GeForce RTX 4070 with NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture will delight gamers as it is capable of running the latest games.

However, getting good gameplay may require some concessions under the most 3D resource-intensive titles. Because the screen’s 2.8K definition requires significantly more graphics calculations than Full HD, which results in a lower number of fps.

NVIDIA Optimus technology automatically switches between GeForce RTX 4070 and Intel Arc as needed in real time.

NVIDIA Ampere GeForce RTX 4070 Ray Tracing is enabled by Optimus to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for Intel Arc.

Because Intel Arc is favored by Optimus wherever possible because it consumes less energy, which promotes autonomy.

Expect about 6 hours of battery operation in light use, pending more concrete tests.

Finally, this relatively thin and light versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC, ultrabook type, is easy to transport, heats up and makes itself heard when heavily used (eg games, treatment).

To limit its temperature, you can add a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).