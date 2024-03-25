Promo €2,099 Asus Vivobook Pro 15 N6506MV-MA017W, OLED 2.8K 120Hz 15″ Lightweight Multimedia Creator Gaming Laptop PC Meteor Core Ultra 9 RTX 4060 SSD 2 TB

Our take on the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W

Perfect for demanding creativityAsus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W A powerful thin and light multimedia creator gaming laptop thanks to its latest generation Meteor Lake Core Ultra 8 185H hybrid processor with Intel Arc and its 24 GB RAM that accelerates processing. This is also the case for the high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card, suitable for the latest games. But fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 2000 GB makes the response even stronger. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile black Windows 11 Ultrabook also features a dialpad, an infrared webcam for biometric facial authentication, and a backlit keyboard with Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Additionally, this laptop benefits from a 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 high definition high fidelity panel with a frequency of 120Hz which improves fluidity including games.

Features of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W

screen 15.6″ OLED 2.8K 120Hz 0.2ms 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR True Black 600 Corning Gorilla Glass (2880×1620, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Meteor Lake (16 cores: 6P 5.1 GHz / 8E 3.8 GHz / 2LP-E, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 24 GB (8 GB Solder + 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz, 1 slot (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (1470MHz, 45W), Intel Arc processor and integrated Optimus Collection 2TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, SD 4.0 card reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes (1.4mm stroke), dialpad Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, via infrared webcam with shutter Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) Harman Kardon operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 5 hours / Li-Ion 4 cells 75Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.8 kg / 355.7 x 235.3 x 19.9

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W faces competition

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W is currently available here Darty And Fnac. It offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the least expensive to offer such a recent processor with such large capacity SSD and RAM, such faithful colors, connectivity Thunderbolt or even such a high definition screen with biometric. Authentication solution, all in such a thin and light case.

If this Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W

Robust due to its compliance with the American military resistance standard MIL-STD-810H, this laptop can be recharged 50% in 30 minutes and is cooled by IceCool Pro technology with 2 IceBlade fans (103 blades), 5 copper heat pipes and 3 vent air . It has a quiet, elegant and original look with its thin and light black design with a metal cover ensuring an advertising noise of less than 40 dBA.

This creative gaming laptop PC offers good connectivity with its 2 USB-C including 1 Thunderbolt 4, its practical HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E Wireless modules access and connect remotely, its Ethernet and audio ports also guarantee its 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) transfers 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected.

Since the webcam has infrared technology, you can authenticate biometrically using Windows Hello technology.

We appreciate being able to turn off the webcam when not using it to maintain privacy.

The touchpad includes an intuitive dialpad wheel in its upper left corner that allows you to quickly and precisely control the parameters of creative applications such as Adobe Suite.

Since the chiclet keyboard is fitted with a backlighting solution, it can be activated to better distinguish its keys in dimly lit environments.

An undeniable advantage of this configuration, the screen is adorned with OLED DCI-P3 specifications that indicate a more faithful colorimetry than average, both horizontally and vertically, with great depth of blacks as well as remarkable viewing angles. But also the low latency, which combined with the 120Hz refresh rate, strengthens the overall fluidity, including in games.

Lovers of high definition content and creatives will also appreciate that the screen adopts 2.8K definition which is clearly superior to Full HD. It comes with a glossy treatment thanks to the OLED and Gorilla Glass protection. So the screen is subject to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors) but colors punch.

Performance, battery life of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED N6506MV-MA017W can please those looking to invest in a versatile 15-inch thin and light high definition high fidelity multimedia laptop that excels in gaming and creation equipped with the latest components.

It benefits from a large storage capacity of 2000 GB, which is twice the average. Enough to accommodate multiple games, software and files including personal creations with peace of mind.

In this regard remember that SSDs are more resistant to shocks than hard drives while consuming less energy, quieter and faster.

So an SSD provides better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than a hard drive.

Thanks to the SSD, games/software launches are handled faster, as are multimedia processing and start/stops, and you can access online game cards faster.

Because this versatile gaming laptop PC has a high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing graphics card suitable for the latest full HD games.

Due to the screen’s higher 2.8K definition requiring more graphics calculations than Full HD, which results in a lower number of fps, we will make some adjustments to run the most demanding titles in 3D resources.

The GeForce RTX 4060 will interest ray tracing gamers as well as creators. Because under software that takes advantage of GPU computing power (eg VSDC, Adobe Premiere suite, Vegas), it accelerates multimedia processing.

Heart is fine as it keeps up well with the GeForce RTX 4060 in games. Because it has the latest generation Meteor Lake Core Ultra 9 185H processor with 16 hybrid cores and an integrated Intel Arc graphics module. Also 24 GB RAM.

So we get good overall power able to satisfy demanding users. And especially creative people. Since this core guarantees faster processing than the classic quad/hexa core and 8/16 GB DDR4/5, this difference is especially noticeable in areas that require CPU and RAM resources using multi-core, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is actually enabled/disabled automatically and in real time based on the tasks performed by NVIDIA Optimus technology.

Optimus favors doing as much work as possible on the Intel Arc although it is much less powerful (even though more efficient than the classic Iris Xe) because it consumes less energy which promotes autonomy.

This consumes about 5 hours of battery light.

The GeForce RTX 4060 is actually enabled by Optimus to handle graphics tasks considered too heavy for the Intel Arc, especially for gaming.

Finally, expect heat and noise from this versatile high definition high fidelity multimedia gaming laptop whose slim and light weight makes it easy to transport.

If necessary, a ventilated support can be added to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).