Promo €1499 Acer Swift

Our Opinion on Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006)

Multimedia laptop Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006) The thin and light compact aluminum to build and play is powerful thanks to its 32 GB RAM and its hybrid Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake processor that supports NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card ray tracing games. But fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB that further strengthens its responsiveness. This creative gamer ultrabook with 7 hours of battery life under Windows 11 Pro benefits from a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 16/10th DCI-P3 high definition high fidelity screen equipped with a biometric fingerprint reader that improves fluidity in games thanks to its 120Hz frequency. , a backlit keyboard or connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Features of Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006)

screen 14″ 2.8K OLED 120Hz CineCrystal 16/10th 100% DCI-P3 (2880×1800, Glossy) processor Intel Core i7-13700H Raptor Lake-H (14 cores: 8P 2.4 GHz / 8E 1.8 GHz, 45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB LPDDR5 6000 MHz (Solder) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4050 6 GB dedicated GDDR6 (Boost 1585MHz, 50W), Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2, Killer 1675i), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard Yes Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 speakers operating system Windows 11 Professional 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 7 hours / Li-Polymer 4 cells 76Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.55 kg / 322.8 x 228.1 x 17.9

Acer Swift

Acer Swift Promotion in Acer France And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive, compact and light, offering such a large amount of RAM with such a powerful processor and graphics card, a screen with colors faithful to definition and frequency. SSD storage with such a large capacity or even Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, all under the Pro system.

If for the same budget as this Acer Swift, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

You can also consult our student laptop guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006)

It has an elegant and discreet look with its compact, slim and light dark silver design, whose speed can be adjusted by Fn+F key combination.

Designed to build and run, this laptop PC runs Windows 11 Pro, a more complete system than classic Windows 11 thanks to its advanced network management and security tools like BitLocker.

This versatile multimedia laptop targeting creators and gamers integrates good connectivity with its 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, its useful HDMI video output to easily connect it to a TV or monitor, for example, its audio port, its wireless modules Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi. To communicate and connect the 6E ax remotely, its microSD card reader or its 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) ensure transfers 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

You can authenticate using fingerprint recognition with Windows Hello technology and an integrated biometric reader.

When the ambient light is low, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting system to better distinguish its keys.

The screen represents the main asset of this multimedia ultrabook as it offers well-above-average colorimetric accuracy, both horizontally and vertically, with very deep blacks as well as remarkable viewing angles. Because it benefits from OLED DCI-P3 characteristics that also indicate a very low latency that strengthens general fluidity, including games, especially since the refresh rate of 120Hz is higher than the classic 60Hz.

The screen is also distinguished by its 16/10th format, which is higher than the standard 16/9th, which increases the amount of information displayed. It also stands out for its 2.8K definition, which is much higher than Full HD, making this PC suitable for (very) high definition content.

Due to its OLED technology, the screen has a glossy treatment that makes it definitely susceptible to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors) but which revives colors.

Acer Swift X SFX14-71G-78HR (NX.KEVEF.006) Performance, Battery Life

Acer Swift

It stands out for its large amount of average 32 GB RAM that allows you to see things coming. It pairs seamlessly with the Intel Raptor Lake Core i7-13700H processor with 14 hybrid cores.

Thus we get a good overall power capable of satisfying the demanding users.

This core will please creators because it guarantees faster processing than 8/16 GB DDR4/5 as well as quad/hexa/octo cores, the difference is especially strong under tasks that require RAM and CPU resources taking advantage of multi-core. applications, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Creative people will appreciate this mobile computer even more as it features a dedicated GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing graphics card with NVIDIA Ada Loveless architecture. Because it accelerates processing under applications using GPU computing power, especially under Adobe Premiere/Photoshop, VSDC or Sony Vegas.

GeForce RTX 4050 ray tracing is used by NVIDIA Optimus technology which is considered too heavy for the Iris Xe graphics module inserted in the Core i7.

With GeForce RTX 4050 or Iris Xe, you can obviously view photos and videos but also play light games. Iris

Depending on the tasks performed, Optimus actually switches between Iris Xe and GeForce RTX 4050 automatically and in real time.

Thanks to the GeForce RTX 4050, you can run the latest games to benefit from better gaming capabilities as long as you make adjustments to the most demanding titles in terms of graphics resources.

The screen adopts a 2.5K definition that requires more graphics calculations than Full HD, which implies a lower number of fps.

On the storage side, Acer apparently opts for SSDs because they are more robust than hard drives while consuming less energy, quieter and faster.

As a result, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives.

In particular, online game cards can be accessed faster with an SSD than with a hard drive, while game/software launch, multimedia processing, and startup/shutdown are handled faster, for example.

Here we find a 1 TB SSD, capable of holding a large number of files, games and software, including personal creations, which will satisfy maximum users.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, count on about 7 hours of battery operation for this ultrabook whose compactness, fineness and lightness make it easy to transport. So it may be of interest to some who intend to equip themselves with a multimedia student laptop.

Additionally, this versatile multimedia creative gaming laptop PC gets hot and noisy under heavy loads (eg processing, games).

Additionally, it can be attached to a ventilated support to contain its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).