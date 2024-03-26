Promo €1299 MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR, Ultrabook 10h 13″ OLED 2.8K High Definition Fidelity Meteor Lake with Intel Arc 1Kg TB4 and Wi-Fi 7

Our take on the MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR

Equipped with high definition high fidelity screen MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR Equipped with a 13-inch 16/10th 2.8K OLED DCI-P3 panel at a frequency of 120Hz, a very thin and light multimedia portable PC weighing less than 1 kg with a battery life of 10 hours improves fluidity in games and a fast SSD. Storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which further strengthens its responsiveness. This discreet black magnesium-aluminum Windows 11 Ultrabook is efficient thanks to its 16 GB RAM and its latest generation Meteor Lake hybrid processor Core Ultra 5 125H with Intel Arc Graphics (perfect for casual games) that accelerates multimedia processing like an SSD. This versatile laptop is also equipped with a backlit keyboard, connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4, as well as a 2-factor biometric authentication system (fingerprint reader + infrared webcam – face recognition).



1299€



Features of MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR

screen 13.3″ 2.8K OLED 16/10th 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Display HDR True Black 500 (2880×1800, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Meteor Lake (14 cores: 4P 4.5 GHz / 8E 3.6 GHz / 2LP-E, 28W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (soldered) LPDDR5 6400 MHz graphic card Integrated into the Intel Arc processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz), microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 7 be (Intel Killer BE1750), Bluetooth 5.4 Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad – Windows Hello Yes, by Full HD Infrared Webcam with Shutter + Fingerprint Reader Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) DTS audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 10 hours / Li-Ion 4 cells 75Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 990 g / 299 x 210 x 16.9

The MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR takes on the competition

MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR is currently available Baker And positioned as the lightest in its category to offer such a recent processor with such a high-performance graphics module, Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt connectivity, a dual biometric authentication solution or a screen with such faithful colors and definitions. high

If this MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Need a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR

Certified to the military durability standard MIL-STD-810H, the dark stellar gray design, compact, thin and lightweight portable computer in magnesium-aluminum alloy has a discreet appearance.

This versatile multimedia laptop has good connectivity made up of Wi-Fi 7B wireless modules (More recent and efficient than Wi-Fi 6X) and Bluetooth 5.4 for communicating and connecting remotely, a practical HDMI video output for easy connection to a TV or monitor, for example, an audio port, microSD card reader also 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 also 1 USB 3.0 (USB) 2.0 compatible ) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when a USB 3.0 device is connected.

Fans of biometric authentication will be pleased to find here a 2-factor solution associated with the TPM 2.0 security chip and can be used by Windows Hello technology: a fingerprint reader and an infrared webcam that allows facial recognition.

Fortunately, those who are most concerned about their privacy can disable the webcam using the lock button when not in use.

It should be noted that the webcam is equipped with Tobii Aware technology that detects and informs the user when someone is looking at your screen behind you.

When ambient light is limited, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

The screen will please fans of high definition content thanks to its 2.8K definition, better than Full HD, which is associated with the 16:10 format displaying more information in height than the 16:9 standard.

But those looking for a high fidelity panel. It adopts DCI-P3 OLED specifications that ensure better than average color accuracy with great black depth, very low latency as well as remarkable vertical and horizontal viewing angles.

Due to its OLED technology, the screen is given a glossy treatment that reproduces colors but suggests sensitivity to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors).

MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR performance, autonomy

The MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo A1MG-009FR may be of interest to those looking for a versatile multimedia high definition high fidelity laptop that is very easy to transport for versatile multimedia use on the go.

Its autonomy is actually about 10 hours of light use on the battery which is particularly appreciated, especially for those who wish to equip themselves with a student laptop PC. It is also very easy to transport because of its compactness, its beauty and its weight under kilo bar.

To provide such autonomy, this ultrabook relies on energy-efficient components.

This is the case of its 1 TB SSD storage, a significant capacity capable of housing multiple software and files, including personal productions.

Additionally, SSDs offer better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than hard drives.

Because an SSD is faster than a hard drive while quieter, consumes less energy and is more resistant to shocks.

Precisely, thanks to SSD we get very fast start/stop, multimedia processing and application launch, or even faster arrival at online game cards.

Despite the absence of a dedicated graphics card, you can view HD photos and videos but also play light to casual games thanks to the Intel Arc graphics module housed in the processor… subject to discounts.

Because the screen’s 2.8K definition requires more graphics calculations than Full HD, which results in a lower number of fps.

We will lower the resolution to get better playability.

It is an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 16 hybrid cores and AI services with Meteor Lake architecture that houses Intel Arc within it. It is coupled with 16 GB of RAM to provide good general performance that will satisfy many users.

The Core Ultra 5 125H uses multi-core and RAM to its full potential in software, such as photo editing or video editing.

However, for heavy multimedia work, we would prefer a PC based on a processor with more efficient cores.



1299€



In any case, storage will appeal to demanding users as it is assigned a 1000 GB SSD that easily competes in terms of capacity with a hard drive, being more resistant to shocks, more energy efficient, quieter and faster.

On a day-to-day basis, an SSD, which can accommodate multiple software and files, guarantees better fluidity and responsiveness than a hard drive.

This results in particularly fast start/stop, multimedia processing and software launch but also, for example, faster access to online game cards.

Finally, expect this versatile multimedia ultrabook high definition high fidelity under heavy loads (eg treatment), very easy to transport, warm up and listen to yourself.

If necessary, it can be attached to a ventilated support to contain its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).