Promo €1099 Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR), Creative Gaming Laptop PC 16″ 2.5K 165Hz RTX 4070 AMD Ryzen 7 Phoenix nomad 7 hours without Windows

Supplied without windows Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR) A nomadic creative gaming laptop that’s perfect for the latest games with 7 hours of battery life thanks to its high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card that accelerates multimedia processing like the AMD Octo Core Ryzen 7 7840HS and its Phoenix processing is 16 GB RAM. But also a fast 512 GB SSD storage that increases responsiveness. Designed for gaming and creating, this versatile silver aluminum laptop also features a backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C connectivity.



1099€



Features of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR).

screen 16″ 2.5K LED IPS 165Hz 100% sRGB 300cd/m² Dolby Vision 16/10th Low Blue Light Emission (2560×1600, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Phoenix (8 Core, 3.8 GHz, 35-45W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (140W Boost, 2175MHz), integrated into the AMD Radeon 780M processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2280) + 1 free M.2 slot Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2, 1 always on) + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz), 4-in-1 card reader network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) passive audio operating system – Announced autonomy / battery 7 hours / Li-Polymer 4 cells 80Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.4 kg / 359.7 x 260.3 x 19.9-25.2

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR) takes on the competition

Currently showing Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR) Promotion on Cdiscount And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is one of the least expensive to offer such a recent and powerful processor and graphics card with such a high definition and frequency screen while offering a choice of operating systems. .

If this Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR) doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Looking for a student laptop? Check out our guide.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR)

It adopts the Gamer Code with its angular lines and its connectors are located partially on the back. However, its dark silver aluminum design with a storm gray anodized finish gives it a certain elegance.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity with its 2 USB-C (compared to the usual 1), its practical HDMI video output to easily connect to a TV or monitor, for example, its Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi wireless modules 6E X to communicate and connect remotely, its Ethernet and audio ports as well as its 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected to it.

In dimly lit environments, you can activate the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting to better distinguish its keys.

A screen with a higher refresh rate of 165Hz than the standard 60Hz will please gamers as it clearly improves general fluidity, including games.

Creative people are not left out as the screen adopts sRGB and IPS specifications that ensure average colorimetric accuracy with remarkable viewing angles, both horizontally and vertically.

The screen also adopts a 2.5K definition superior to Full HD, lending itself well to displaying high definition content, its 16:10 format showing more elements in height than the classic 16:9 format.

Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen offers better visibility in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

To use the full capabilities of this laptop it is necessary to install a full operating system such as a Linux or Windows distribution.

NVIDIA Optimus technology can thus be used to switch in real time between the graphics solution embedded in the processor and the dedicated graphics card. and by determining in real time the graphic resources required for the successful completion of these undertaken tasks.

The integrated solution is used as much as possible by Optimus, although its performance is significantly lower than that of a dedicated GPU because it is energy efficient, which promotes autonomy compared to more demanding seconds. Viewing photos and videos is of course possible simultaneously.

And a dedicated GPU is enabled by Optimus whenever it comes to supporting tasks that are too heavy for an integrated module.

Performance, autonomy of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR)

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16APH8 (82Y9009FFR) may appeal to those who want a versatile multimedia laptop in a comfortable format that performs well in gaming and creation that offers a choice of operating systems.

The dedicated high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing graphics card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace will please gamers as it is capable of running the latest games.

And this even though the screen’s 2.5K definition requires more graphics computation than Full HD, resulting in a lower number of fps.

The GeForce RTX 4070 will also be interesting for ray tracing creatives as it accelerates processing under software using GPU computing power, such as Adobe Premiere/Photoshop Suite, Vegas or VSDC.

In games, the GeForce RTX 4070 is well supported by the heart that offers good overall power capable of attracting demanding users.

Because it has AMD Phoenix Zen 4 Octo Core Ryzen 7 7840HS processor with Radeon 780M graphics module and 16 GB RAM.

Storage supports this heart well as it is obviously assigned to SSD which offers better fluidity and responsiveness to use than hard drive.

Thanks to SSD, for example, we can access online game cards faster than a simple hard drive and we get game/software launch, processing and start/shutdown, for example.

Remember that SSDs are faster, quieter, less energy-consuming and more robust than hard drives.

The SSD here offers a capacity of 512 GB which is in line with the standard for hard drives. And how many models are offered in the market.

Good point, scalability in terms of storage is essential as there is an M.2 slot available to add a second SSD if required.

We can also rely on external storage units. In this case favoring a USB 3.0/USB-C device represents an advantageous option to benefit from faster transfers.



1099€



Moreover, the autonomy is very interesting for such a high-performance model, an average of 7 hours on the battery in light consumption. Those for whom thinness and weight are not essential criteria as opposed to power and user comfort will appreciate it, including some students looking for laptops.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, count about 7 hours of battery operation in light consumption (with Optimus, almost half without) for this versatile multimedia creative gaming laptop PC that is noisy and warm (relatively controlled temperature for this type). computer) in case of heavy demand (eg games, treatment).

It can be attached to a ventilated support to limit its temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).

This is a model that may be of interest to some who wish to equip themselves with a student laptop PC, for which weight and thinness are not essential criteria.