Processed Food: It’s Worse Than We Think

Cornflakes, ready meals, protein bars… According to a new study, these products are harmful to all body systems.

Frozen pizza, ready-made sauces and cold meats are more harmful to your health than we think. In fact, a new study proves that consumption of ultraprocessed foods is linked to a total of 32 different health problems. This increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, psychological disorders and shortened life expectancy.

Consumption of these foods has also been found to be associated with Crohn’s disease, overweight and obesity.

It usually contains at least five ingredients and various additives. Currently, the consumption of convenience foods, ice cream, chips, cereals, flavored yogurt and biscuits is increasing worldwide.

What is Ultra Processed Food? According to the German magazine “Focus”, one in two products sold commercially is now considered “UPF”, meaning “Ultra Processed Food”. These ultra-processed foods have been significantly altered by industrial processes and often contain a host of ingredients including additives, flavors and preservatives. These typically include ready-to-eat products, fast food, frozen meals, snacks, soda, and sweets. These foods are generally high in energy, but low in nutrients and fiber. examples: Prepared meals (frozen pizza, canned soup), fast food (burgers, fries, chicken nuggets), cereal and cereal bars, soda and other sugary drinks, chips and aperitif biscuits (chips, tortillas, popcorn), instant pasta, sweets (chocolate bars, small bears), biscuits, cakes and pastries, cold meats and meat substitutes, ready-to-use sauces and dressings, frozen meals, energy drinks and sports drinks.

Harmful to the whole organism

This study, published in British Medical Journal, contains a large amount of data. Australian, American, French and Irish researchers participated in a meta-analysis of 45 studies, which monitored a total of 9.8 million people.

The scientists stressed that action should be taken to reduce the global consumption of ultra-processed foods in a targeted manner.

The scientific community is commenting on these results. Professor Carlos Montero of the University of São Paulo (BRE) says that this research shows that “a diet rich in ultraprocessed food can be harmful to all body systems, if not all. ‘Body’.

The problem is getting worse

According to the study’s authors, heavily processed foods become a staple diet in Western countries. In the United States and the United Kingdom, they represent more than half of daily calorie intake, compared to a quarter in Switzerland, according to a study by Bern nutritionist Professor David Fah.

