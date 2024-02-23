Pro D2 – Without forcing, Colomiers overhauls Biarritz

This Friday evening, as part of the 21st day of the French Pro D2 Championship, Colomiers Rugby imposed its law against Olympique Biarritz. Already well ahead at the break (18-0), the home club didn’t have to push hard to win in the end, with an offensive bonus, 51-14.

And three for Colmeiers. Having won their last two matches at home, the Julien Sarrout-coached club secured their third consecutive win in front of their home crowd this Friday evening. Julian Sarout’s players beat the Basque team easily 51-14. They thus gain five points and return to the top six a week after dropping out. For its part, BO remains more than ever, the ultimate in the division.

On Bendichou’s night, Colomiers made a serious and effective start to the match, as Thomas Lerieux’s partners needed just three minutes to score the first try of the match. After negotiating well in the opposition 22 meters, Columérins spread the ball to the right and sent Brett Herron with a beautiful jump pass, to his winger, Vincent Pinto in the red and white goal (5-0 , 3rd).

Columns rise quickly

Very quickly, Colomiers doubled the lead thanks to their powerful second line Maxime Granouillet, who, despite the fact that we had not played for ten minutes (12-0, 7th), strongly allowed his team to take the lead. Trapped in scrums, absent from discussions and in inaccurate touch (losing three balls in the first period), Bo tried to wake up after this disastrous start, but appeared without a solution.

Troubled on the ground (a couple of scrapes by Colleta), the Basque club never really found a breakthrough and we remember this unsuccessful offensive sequence (26th) or this pass coming into direct contact from Ma’fu (31st), two emblems. is A very sad soundtrack, this Friday evening. Colomiers continued to extend its lead thanks to two penalties conceded by Thomas Girard (15-0, 16th then 18-0, 29th) and we had to wait for extra time in this first period to see BO close possession. The opposite goal.

Biarrote impotence

For about six minutes, the Basques manually played chain penalties. Thomas Lerrieu also received a yellow card for repeating a foul (40+5th), but in the end, a forward from Nafi Mafu forced the visitors to return to the locker room with Fanny (18-0).

Perhaps unnerved, Beau attacked with a slightly more triumphant face in the second half. The Basques were able to find progress in their possession and Tornik Jalagonia, coming out of a scrum, scored the first points for his team (18-7, 46th). Colomiers really got into the second act around the 50th minute and despite a generally poor touch (5 arms lost in total), it was on a well-directed ball from Thomas Lerieux that the home side held a comfortable cushion (23 -7, 54th). .

On the hour mark, Tornik Jalagonia put his team within nine points (23-14, 61st) with a strong effort, but the illusion was short-lived. Three minutes later, after a scrum in his 45m, Colomiers found a solution thanks to good work by Dorian Labourde, who then served to Martin Dulon, who finished the race between the posts (30-14, 65th).

Forty for these drags

The end of the match turned into an ordeal for Biarritz. The Basques conceded a penalty attempt when Gervais Cordin, following a play with Rodrigo Marta at the feet of Galthia, pushed the winger into the red and white goal (37-14, 73rd). In the process, Andrew Ready, on the force, added to the score (44-14, 79th) and on the last play of the match, Dulon intercepted a Hillsenbach pass to seal the score (51-14, 80th).

Back in the top six, Colmeiers will challenge Provence Rugby next weekend for one of the top spots on Day 22. BO, who continue to sink and who are now four points behind the Soyacs (14th), will host Venice.