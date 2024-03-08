Pro D2 – Beziers sees red on the pitch of sensational US decks!

Pro D2 – This meeting was a spectacular sight in the end, Landais defeated Héraultais with a score of 57 to 20! Reduced to 14 after half an hour of play, Bitterois took the lead against a sparkling decoys team.

Both US Dex and Beziers had a chance to perform well this evening. Landais was able to hold his position while Héraultais was able to close a gap on Provence Rugby who had lost the day before in Nevers. But as always in sports, there can only be one winner and this evening, there was no photo between these two teams. Landais literally turned on Bitterois who bore the full force of Coyne’s direct exclusion in the 30th minute of the game.

We surrender to the blow

Discussions during the first 30 minutes of this meeting were generally balanced. Confident and realistic, the ASBH players managed to score on the feet soon after conceding the points. The first warning of the evening was sounded by former Bitterois House member Jean-Baptiste Barre, who scored the first goal in a long string of tries for his side in the 14th minute of the game. A little undisciplined, the red and white still allowed Béziers to stay in the game (10/6, 30th minute of play).

thirty five…

After a mistake by Getellier, who missed the try due to a careless error, it was Duprat who once again blew Beziers’ lock. With a fine flick of his right hand, he lobbed a stunned Lowrey to make it 17 to 6 (31st). But after he got out, the match changed Coin’s illegal charge against Barrer. After a quick look at the footage, the referee issued a logical red card against South Africa Which left his partners in a very delicate situation. Especially since Vasli (22/6, 32nd) stunned the visitors some more with a try in the next minute. The Dax’s lead was validated a few minutes later with a strong try that brought the score to 29 to 6 at the break.

A wild second period

Despite the score achieved, Landais continued their efforts! Nacera scored a double with his characteristic energy while Getellier completed a 90-metre counter-attack that brought the entire Maurice Boyeau Stadium to its feet. Proudly, Bitterois didn’t put his head down and managed to score two tries, including one from 80 meters out that was blocked by Lorre, who, ironically, ended up between the posts with his shorts down to the bottom of his thighs, following Nasera’s desperate intervention. . In short, with 8 tries on the clock, the red and white made real blows to Beziers, who certainly did not expect such a sight this evening.

Beziers misses the mark, Dax can dream of better than to maintain