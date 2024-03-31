News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo hernia surgery

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read

The operation should be done on Sunday evening, under general anesthesia, his services said.

Published


Reading time: 1 minute

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024. (AFP)

Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a hernia operation on the evening of Sunday, March 31. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced it the same day, in a statement, making clear that the intervention would take place. “Under General Anesthesia”. A hernia, the nature of which has not been clarified, was diagnosed “During routine checkup on Saturday evening”Refers to a press release.

According to the Israeli daily, before the operation, Benjamin Netanyahu will give a press conference at 6:30 pm (French time). Haaretz.

The Minister of Justice takes charge on an interim basis

During anesthesia, the interim head of the country will be ensured by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, referring to the office of the head of government. In July, the latter had already assumed this mission when Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized for the implantation of a pacemaker.

At 74, Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. However, he faces the biggest crisis since he came to power after an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7, to which Israel responded by launching a war in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered again in front of his house, in Jerusalem, to demand his resignation.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army refuses to open fire on people waiting for humanitarian aid

2 weeks ago

LIVE – War in Ukraine: At least 13 killed in strike in Russian-controlled eastern city of Donetsk

January 21, 2024

Origins of the Fall of Rome

February 4, 2024

China believes that an American veto at the UN will make the situation “more dangerous”.

February 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button