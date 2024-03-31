Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo hernia surgery

The operation should be done on Sunday evening, under general anesthesia, his services said.

Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a hernia operation on the evening of Sunday, March 31. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced it the same day, in a statement, making clear that the intervention would take place. “Under General Anesthesia”. A hernia, the nature of which has not been clarified, was diagnosed “During routine checkup on Saturday evening”Refers to a press release.

According to the Israeli daily, before the operation, Benjamin Netanyahu will give a press conference at 6:30 pm (French time). Haaretz.

The Minister of Justice takes charge on an interim basis

During anesthesia, the interim head of the country will be ensured by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, referring to the office of the head of government. In July, the latter had already assumed this mission when Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized for the implantation of a pacemaker.

At 74, Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. However, he faces the biggest crisis since he came to power after an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli soil on October 7, to which Israel responded by launching a war in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered again in front of his house, in Jerusalem, to demand his resignation.