Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned amid a wave of gang violence

The resignation of the head of government was demanded by armed bands and part of the population.

He was challenged and faced a wave of gang violence at home. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Monday, March 11. “We note the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry”The President of Guyana and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Mohamed Irfan Ali, made the announcement after a meeting in Jamaica dedicated to the crisis in Haiti.

Port-au-Prince continued to be mired in a security crisis over the weekend. The Haitian capital was in fact the scene of clashes between police and armed gangs, who attacked strategic locations such as the presidential palace, police stations and prisons. The European Union thus announced the evacuation of all its personnel on the island.

The departure of the head of government, demanded by gangs and part of the population, leaves room for hope of appeasement.. Mohammad Irfan Ali announced it during a press conference“Transitional governance arrangements paving the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance, a short-term security action plan and free and fair elections” was found