Seduction: Prejudices about HIV carriers persist in 2024 On the occasion of the 30th edition of Seduction, the franceinfo teams went to meet Nathan Cornet-Ferrard and Ottavio Albuquerque, who are HIV-positive and victims of numerous prejudices.

Nathan Cornet-Ferrard, 21, has HIV. The virus cannot be detected in his body, and he can no longer transmit it. However, he sometimes hides his HIV status, as there is a lack of awareness around the disease. “We imagine like little plague victims, people who can infect someone by kissing, drinking a glass of water… it’s amazing”he says.

“Daily Battle”

At 28, Ottavio Albuquerque has spent half his life with HIV. By taking his pills, the young Brazilian can lead a normal life, but still faces many prejudices. “Daily Battle”, said the young man, single. “If I want to meet someone in my life, if I say I have HIV, I know I’m not going to meet them again.”, he adds. While he dreams of working in the restaurant industry, his illness is an obstacle to employment. An average of 5,000 people discover their HIV status each year in France.