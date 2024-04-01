Pope Francis calls for ceasefire in Gaza and ‘general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine’

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on March 31, 2024 (the day he delivers his “urbi et orbi” message). Yara Nardi / Reuters

After the celebrations had begun they continued to fill Rome’s St. Peter’s Square in droves — at least 60,000 people, according to the Vatican. Perhaps the Catholic faithful who decided to attend the Mass of the Resurrection – celebrating Jesus Christ’s return to life on Sunday, March 31, three days after his crucifixion – were a little worried. Perhaps they wanted to catch with their own eyes a pontiff who went to give his traditional blessing, as he does every Easter Sunday, from the window of St. Peter’s Basilica at noon. Urbi and Orbi (for the city and the world).

At the last minute, the 87-year-old pontiff canceled his participation in the Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum on Friday, March 29, rekindling lingering concerns for many about the state of the head of the Catholic Church’s health. years. Celebrate Easter 2024 with long months, exotic atmosphere.

Francis was still there on Sunday, first at mass and then at the blessing. In the early part of the morning, the Pope, who appeared exhausted, still managed to get up, leaning on his cane to change chairs during the ceremony. As a show of his force he has already explained that he is fully aware that his opponents were waiting for his resignation or his death. The day before he had already celebrated Easter Mass and visited the basilica, greeting the faithful to show that he was indeed there.

Francis made his traditional Popemobile tour on Sunday to loud cheers from the crowds who had come to hear him, greeting him with faithful and beaming smiles.

“Humanitarian aid” and the release of hostages

Appearing in the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica a few minutes later, the Pope began his traditional appeal for peace, expressing regret that “Stones too heavy stop the hope of humanity”. of them “war”, “Humanitarian Crisis”, “Human Rights Violation”or else “Human Trafficking”.

“While calling for respect for the principles of international law, I call for a general exchange of all prisoners between Russia and Ukraine: for all! », he requested first. Then the Pope requested that access “Humanitarian Aid Guaranteed to Gaza”, before requesting the release of hostages there since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas in Israel. As always, he called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

