Pokemon surprised everyone with the announcement of this new game: a masterstroke on all levels

A new video game in the franchise was announced during the 28th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and Blue in Japan. An ad that defies rumors and logic. And it’s pretty good like that.

It was on February 27 that Pokémon celebrated its 28th anniversary. Like every year, the Pokemon Company blows out its candles with Pokemon Presents: a digital event during which it discusses the future of its video game. This meeting is eagerly awaited by players because, unless proven otherwise, new Pokemon games are announced during these Pokemon Presents. A tradition perpetuated by the latest version of the Pokémon Legends ZA game with a worldwide presentation. A surprising ad that is excellent on many levels.

There is no fifth generation on the program: a surprising triumph over logic

In recent years, we can’t say that the Pokemon Company has been innovative. When it comes to its video games, the company also did what was expected of it: the fourth generation remake with Sparkling Diamond/Sparkling Pearl; Introducing a new generation of Pokemon with the Nintendo Switch, with huge areas to explore and of course an open world. Funnily enough, which we’ll come back to, only Pokemon Legends: Arcees is the only surprising creation offered by Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures.

Ahead of Pokemon Presents 2024, it was hard to anticipate the possible presentation of remastered versions of fifth-generation titles. No one would have been shocked to see ILCA Studio (also behind One Piece Odyssey) behind the new episodes. They will probably be titled Pokemon Black Onyx Version and Pokemon White Tungsten Version, just to mark their new graphic qualities.

Moreover, some persistent rumors ended up taking root among the players. Among them, the second generation of Pokemon (Gold and Silver) will be in the spotlight. In the form of new Let’s Go episodes, Pokémon legends surrounding celebs, or even open world remakes of the first games, there was something for everyone.

The Pokemon Company has decided to ignore them all. By announcing Pokémon Legends: ZA, she surprised everyone. And that’s good! It generates interest by not following logic and offering new opus. Favoring the unfamiliar over the familiar, it appeals to a wide range of players.. As a new episode, Pokémon Legends: ZA appeals to those who aren’t interested in Pokémon reruns (even modern ones) while catching the eye of the initiated. Everyone talks about this game, which has so far shown little of its strengths, which provokes imitation. Enough to create excitement (and hype) around.

Pokemon Legends: Z Surprise. So by innovation it implies that it tempts. However, it is with Deja Vu that he manages to put Pokemon players in his pocket (and me first!). In 2025, players will travel to Illumis: it is a sixth generation city (Pokémon X/Y) clearly inspired by Paris. With that alone, it’s hard not to get players interested. For decades, the French capital has been one of the world’s most popular destinations and was the world’s most visited city in 2023 according to CNN.

Additionally, it is the image shown at the end of the trailer that is also striking as it depicts the Mega-Evolution logo. A mechanic appreciated by players that allows certain Pokemon to re-evolve in battle. Charizard, Mewtwo, Scissor… It’s this mechanic (appearing with X/Y) that gave strategic battles a whole new dimension while deconstructing the image of the already familiar Pokémon.. Since then, subsequent episodes have attempted to take this mechanic with minor changes. We didn’t do better than the original, although we must admit that the terra-crystallization seen with Scarlet/Violet did very well.

Finally, the first one called Pokemon Legends is a nice surprise. While some can’t get over the title’s technical difficulties, others have emphasized that they love the gameplay it features. A more action-oriented way of playing where filling out a Pokédex involves an in-depth study of Pocket Monsters. Then we must put them in many different situations to get a complete description.

Ambiguity on title technique

This surprise announcement from Pokémon Legends: ZA also fuels speculation. Through several tweets, we know that it will only happen in the city of Illumis. We also know that the story must take place after events X and Y: Evidenced by the differences between the map highlighted in the trailer and the game released on the Nintendo 3DS. A megalopolisization project that suggests a futuristic, highly dense city, “Allows residents and Pokémon to coexistThrough its tweets, Pokemon also indicated that it would be an “ambitious” episode.

LegendsPokemonZA, an ambitious new entry in the Pokemon video game series, will be released on the Nintendo Switch console in 2025!

As stated earlier, such a title indicates the ambition of a specific technical need. Nintendo, Pokemon and each of their subsidiaries highlighted the game’s trailer with the words “Ambitious” But besides this chosen adjective, it is clearly mentioned “Nintendo Switch console” People who are talking about it. A phrase subject to many interpretations. The Nintendo Switch console can be referred to in different models: the standard one, the one with an OLED screen, or even the Nintendo Switch Lite. It can also be, in general, Switch consoles around the world. is

But apparently, the players are not thinking about it. It’s a new Nintendo console, which recent rumors point to a release around the first quarter of 2025. It’s then hard to get out of our minds that Pokemon Legends: Arcees was released on January 28, 2022. A similar release will then take advantage of offering the game on both the Nintendo Switch and more modern consoles. Which would also explain the term “on Nintendo Switch consoles”. In any case, it is difficult (if not impossible) to believe in error. The Pokemon Company and its parent companies know exactly what they are doing and are playing on this ambiguity.

So for the moment, many questions are looming following the announcement of Pokemon Legends: ZA. A script context is one; On the starters offered at the start of the game that; Or even the technical prowess displayed by the title. Multiple questions that undoubtedly bring observation. By going away from logic, The Pokemon Company surprises players…and renews their desire to be interested in the most licensed games.