Podcast – What is this ozempic story? – rts.ch

She is the new slimming star in Hollywood and on TikTok. Ozempic, an antidiabetic drug that people use for weight loss, presents an advance in the management of obesity on the one hand, and a risk of obesity on the other.

“Ozempic is a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes,” explains endocrinologist, diabetologist, obesity specialist and co-head of CHUV’s obesity center at Le Point J Lucie Favre.

“It thus increases the secretion of insulin, which helps in controlling diabetes and sugar levels. Moreover, this drug is composed of semaglutide, which, with higher doses than the treatment of type 2 diabetes, shows significant effectiveness in weight loss.”

“On average, patients lose 15% of their initial weight in 10 months. This hormone acts on the central nervous system, especially on the hypothalamus, by reducing the feeling of hunger and increasing the feeling of satiety,” explains the expert.

To date, bariatric surgery is the only means of long-term weight loss. This drug treatment offers great hope for the management of this chronic and relapsing disease that is obesity. Lucie Favre, endocrinologist, diabetologist, expert in obesity management and co-head of the CHUV Obesity Center

“Furthermore, we don’t know what the effect of this treatment is on people who have a normal body mass index and who still want to lose weight,” emphasizes Lucy Favre. Common side effects include nausea, bowel problems, bloating, gastric acidity and sometimes, dehydration.

“All these drugs should be prescribed under medical supervision. Today, we must first reconsider our lifestyle. We do not do enough physical activity, we do not have enough balanced diet. We should be able to live in a healthy environment,” emphasizes Lucy Favre. is

Is Ozempic currently used for weight loss in Switzerland? What does this say about us, about our society?

