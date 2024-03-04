Players are starting to get scared!

The situation in Barcelona is difficult. Xavi’s team has had a rather disappointing season so far, both in terms of results and performance on the pitch. It would take a real miracle to see Barcelona win La Liga, and more or less the same for the Champions League, even if mathematically the club is still in the running in both competitions. A coach who can’t find solutions, players who often underperform compared to what they’re capable of and a Barca who clearly don’t fear much anymore. Not to mention the terrible financial problems of the organization Condal City…

And now daily life Sports Reveals a small bomb. The Barcelona media explains that the club is going through a period of great doubt. But this time, the doubts are not from the fans or the press, but from the players. The latter in particular believed that the timing of the announcement of Xavi’s decision to leave was perhaps not ideal, and many players also feared the appointment of a future coach, wondering if he would be important with the next tenant of the Blaugrana’s bench. Many of the players today actually belong to Barcelona because Xavi insisted to the management that they be recruited.

Suspicion everywhere

They are worried about their future, which depends on the next strategy that will take charge, but not only that. Members of the Barcelona locker room are also aware that the club’s financial situation is dire, and it is very likely that Joan Laporta and Deco will be forced to sell one or more big players for purely financial reasons. Frankie de Jong or Ronald Araujo, for example, are part of this category of players who can be pushed to the door against their will.

Apart from these purely personal considerations, the players were satisfied with Xavi and would therefore pay particular attention to the management’s choice. The players also know that the result of the match against Naples risks being decisive for their future, but also for the club, as elimination would have dire consequences…