PHOTOS Oscars 2024: Young actress imitates Angelina Jolie after 20 years… Chic and shocking tribute in all cleavage!
Enthusiastic about singing, duz coupes de midi and Jules’ discography, he dreams of attending Fort Boyard despite his fear of snakes and Father Foras. His secret ambition? Discover what lies behind the curtain of mystery of Bataille et Fontaine to sing there in the quartet. The truth is at the end of the corridor…
Angelina Jolie did not attend the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles. However, she deserved an impressive tribute.
PHOTOS Oscars 2024: A Young Actress Impersonates Angelina Jolie 20 Years Later… Chic And Shocking Tribute In All Cleavage!
After the rest of the ad
If there’s an opportunity to wear a year-round outfit, this is it. So, it’s no surprise to see a young 26-year-old Sydney Sweeney arrive at the Oscars party. Vanity Fair – held on the sidelines of the 96th Oscars – Sunday March 10, 2024 in an exquisite dress, a true Greek goddess in off-white satin… an outfit we’ve already seen almost twenty years ago! The young heroine of the series Euphoria And White lotusWhich will soon be shown in horror unblemished By Michael Mohan, effectively mimicking Angelina Jolie’s iconic look.
Angelina Jolie, Queen of the 2004 Oscars
This story is from the year 2004. Angelina Jolie then attended the Oscars in this same Mark Bower designer dress. It was in this graceful stealth that she took to the stage to present the Oscar for Best Design to Alan Lee, Dan Hannah and Grant Major for their titanic work on the third installment of the saga. The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King. That evening Peter Jackson’s stunning feature film was nominated in eleven categories… winning every one of these statuettes. Amazing!
Sidney Sweeney modernizes the Oscar archives
Sidney Sweeney, for his part, attended the coronation ofOppenheimer, By Christopher Nolan, And Cillian Murphy, who has certainly won all the awards handed out around the world in recent months. She also applauded Emma Stone, who was voted “Best Actress” for her role in Zany. Poor creatures By Yorgos Lanthimos. To work on this homage look, Sydney Sweeney decided to trust stylist Molly Dixon. Together they opted to modernize the jewelry by using Messica’s signature three-row necklace. Angelina Jolie’s bombastic hairstyle, in 2024, has become a definitive Hollywood bob. And the Oscar for the most suave look…
After the rest of the ad
After the rest of the ad