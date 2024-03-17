PHOTOS Oscars 2024: Young actress imitates Angelina Jolie after 20 years… Chic and shocking tribute in all cleavage!

If there’s an opportunity to wear a year-round outfit, this is it. So, it’s no surprise to see a young 26-year-old Sydney Sweeney arrive at the Oscars party. Vanity Fair – held on the sidelines of the 96th Oscars – Sunday March 10, 2024 in an exquisite dress, a true Greek goddess in off-white satin… an outfit we’ve already seen almost twenty years ago! The young heroine of the series Euphoria And White lotusWhich will soon be shown in horror unblemished By Michael Mohan, effectively mimicking Angelina Jolie’s iconic look.

Angelina Jolie, Queen of the 2004 Oscars

This story is from the year 2004. Angelina Jolie then attended the Oscars in this same Mark Bower designer dress. It was in this graceful stealth that she took to the stage to present the Oscar for Best Design to Alan Lee, Dan Hannah and Grant Major for their titanic work on the third installment of the saga. The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King. That evening Peter Jackson’s stunning feature film was nominated in eleven categories… winning every one of these statuettes. Amazing!