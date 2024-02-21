Philip confronts Gilbert’s wife Marion Roos and validates criticism against Julian Alaphilippe.

Bettina Gilbert, the wife of former Belgian cyclist Philippe Gilbert, gave a sharp response to Marion Roos on social networks, while the latter condemned the latest mating of Patrick Lefebvre on Julien Alaphilippe.

The Julian Alaphilippe psychodrama is turning into a public settling of scores. Regularly confronted by his boss Patrick Lefebvre in recent months, the French saddle-quick step runner saw the Belgian leader take a new step this week, drawing attention not only to his lifestyle (“too many parties, too much alcohol”), but also Influenced by his partner, Marion Roos.

An inappropriate outburst, which earned the female director of the Tour de France and the famous TV consultant to break out of silence this Wednesday, asking Lefebvre for “more respect and class” and above all not to talk more about Elaphilippe’s personal life.

But if Marion Rousset’s intervention was welcomed and relayed by the most people, her message also received a very viral response from her… Bettina Gilbert, wife of Philippe Gilbert, former Belgian cyclist and ex-partner of Alaphilippe at Quick Step .

“He speaks loudly what he thinks and many people around you think quietly.”

On the social network Instagram, Bettina Gilbert thus recognized Patrick Lefevre’s criticisms of Julian Alaphilippe, but also directly attacked Marion Rus.

Bettina Gilbert’s response to Marion Russ on the social network Instagram – Capture

“It’s called the other side of the coin, Marion, and even then Patrick only represents a third of your man’s behavior,” she wrote. “You should also keep a low profile about him… He just says what he thinks out loud and a lot of people around you think in whispers! Even his paid rider’s fortune is his boss’s account. That remains the rule.”

Madam Gilbert then tightens her tone: “You spend your life hiding in your studio, behind your microphone talking bad about people and when it comes to taking responsibility, you’ve never been there. Your post is a reflection of that fact. That which has touched you. , means you and your image.” And sumptuously conclude: “There’s a saying that goes ‘You wanted to eat the sheep and now you’re shearing the wool’.”

After retiring from the peloton at the end of the 2022 season, Philippe Gilbert wore the colors of Quick Step from 2017 to 2019, during which years he played alongside Ala Philippe. The 2012 world champion is still involved in the world of professional cycling as he works as a TV consultant.