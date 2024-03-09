Sports

Pharaonic clause separates Mbappé from Real Madrid

There is little doubt about this, but all parties still need to agree. Now that Kylian Mbappé has announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season, without any contract, the fate of Bondi’s star passes through only one destination: Real Madrid. For the moment, however, nothing is official as no contract has been signed and no full agreement has been reached.

Ballon d’Or clause amid debates

In recent hours, Fabrizio Romano revealed one of the last details stuck in the discussions between the Mbappé clan and Real Madrid. And not least because it has a clause offering Mbappé an XXL bonus in the event he lifts the Ballon d’Or in a Madrid jersey. A detail with apparently enormous financial stakes, which cannot be resolved in a few minutes… So the debates continue.

In sum

Kylian Mbappé’s departure to Real Madrid is getting closer. But one clause in particular remains a real obstacle. Indeed, the Ballon d’Or clause separating the two parties is one of the last details under discussion.

