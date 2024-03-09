Pharaonic clause separates Mbappé from Real Madrid

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

There is little doubt about this, but all parties still need to agree. Now that Kylian Mbappé has announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season, without any contract, the fate of Bondi’s star passes through only one destination: Real Madrid. For the moment, however, nothing is official as no contract has been signed and no full agreement has been reached.

Ballon d’Or clause amid debates

In recent hours, Fabrizio Romano revealed one of the last details stuck in the discussions between the Mbappé clan and Real Madrid. And not least because it has a clause offering Mbappé an XXL bonus in the event he lifts the Ballon d’Or in a Madrid jersey. A detail with apparently enormous financial stakes, which cannot be resolved in a few minutes… So the debates continue.

❗️One of the final details currently being discussed between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé is the Ballon d’Or clause. @Fabrizio Romano✨ pic.twitter.com/tuKH72GSLk — The Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 9, 2024