Peugeot e-3008: Can it succeed against electric SUV references?

Let’s forget the hybrid version of the new Peugeot 3008 and focus on its electric version. At the end of his test, Maxim Fontenier puts the price into perspective compared to the merits of this “Made in France” family SUV.

Traction

From the front, the Peugeot E-3008 stands out with its width of 1.90 meters, which is only 2 cm less than the Tesla Model Y, but almost the same as the BYD Seal U. With her 4.54 meters, she is remarkably short. than its two competitors, 21 and 25 cm respectively. Based on a brand new platform, the trendy French family SUV falls between the two in terms of height: 1.64 cm compared to 1.62 and 1.67 cm.

The example tested by Maxim Fontenier is not a four-wheel drive model (still unavailable), but is equipped with a single permanent magnet synchronous motor that transmits its 345 Nm of torque to the front wheels. The unit develops a maximum power of 155 kW (210 hp). Its location under the hood deprives the vehicle of a fronk that is often appreciated for storing charging cables.

The engine is powered by an NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-ion battery with a useful energy capacity of 73 kWh supplied by Chinese manufacturer BYD. Soon, the pack will be made up of French cells produced at the Dauvrin factory (62) at ACC (Automotive Cell Company), a joint venture in which Stellantis has a majority stake (45%), Mercedes-Benz (30%) and Safet (25%).

In the GT finish

The example at our disposal benefited from a high-end GT finish. Specifically, it adds a 21-inch curved panoramic digital screen, on-board ambient lighting that can be adjusted in intensity and color, Alcantara seats, hands-free motorized tailgate, Pixel LED projectors and 20-inch diamond-cut alloys. The wheels are highlighted by black lacquered side skirts and wheel surrounds, the latter mounted with Michelin E-Primacy tires, 235/50.

Our Peugeot e-3008 is enriched with several thousand euro options, including titanium gray metallic color (+ 1,200 euro), panoramic sunroof with interior vellum (+ 1,250 euro), hi-fi sound system Focal with ten speakers (+ 850 euro), and Heat pump (+800 euros).

The model on test also included a 1,250 euro package offering 360-degree vision via 4 cameras, heated exterior mirrors with position memory, alarm (perimeter, volume and anti-lift) and parking assistance. Thus semi-automatic lane changes, lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, blind angle monitoring, cross traffic detection… and above all, sign reading with Level 2 autonomous driving.

Back space

With a double bottom that can accommodate more than charging cables and some emergency equipment, the trunk has a volume of 520 liters. By folding the bench seat into three sections it increases to 1,480 l (40-20-40). Then we get an almost flat plate from end to end. If that’s not enough in a passenger compartment full of tourists, it’s possible to take advantage of a towing capacity of 1,250 kg by opting for an 800 euro option and its removable ball joints without tools.

” In the back seats, it’s a bit disappointing, especially compared to the Tesla Model Y », Judge Maxime Fontenier. This is explained by the rather low legroom and width. However, it remains fit for a family SUV that loses more than 20 cm in length compared to its rival from the American brand.

Even if there is no service tunnel, the middle space on the bench seat should undoubtedly be reserved for occasional use. In addition to the stiffness in the seat, also through the retractable armrest in the backrest, it is disadvantaged by the very intrusive console that provides ventilation and various sockets (USB, 12 V).

There’s also a small storage space that complements the pockets behind the front seats and fairly spacious bins on the door panels. The latter are unfortunately made of hard plastic in their upper part, while they are lightly cushioned for front-seat passengers. Dark tinted rear windows allow you to rest your elbows on the door without disappearing completely.

Less annoying steering wheel

Treatment of open is severe, very thick joints that go around. The driver and passenger may be disappointed by the lack of seat ventilation or buttons to adjust them electrically. If that was too inconvenient, the solution: spend an extra 2,800 euros to access the interior. Mistle Executive ” The pack also offers a massage function, and, heated seats in the rear, as standard equipment in the front. Optionally, the seat cushions are in black perforated Nappa leather.

On the Peugeot e-3008, the integration of the small steering wheel (heated here) and the instrumentation display is better, making information easier to read, especially the immediate speed. If you choose the right seat height. ” It is better designed than other Peugeots », with a less annoying rim of a hoop at the top.

Two USB-C sockets are complemented by an induction charger for smartphones. Multiple storage spaces are sometimes very deep. For example under the central armrest which opens in two flaps and hides a large refrigerated compartment. However, the landing of the glove box does not slow down, and it drops suddenly when the button is pressed.

First impressions behind the wheel

A good point for the ergonomics of the driving position which we especially appreciate for the presence of clearly identifiable buttons. Thus in the central console to manage the ventilation system and driving modes. But with a few upper touch shortcuts from which it is possible to quickly activate Windows on the large central screen. This is the case, for example, for driving aids. It is also possible for them to manage their preferences which can be activated with a touch click while starting the vehicle.

The easy-to-use tablet is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also used to display the navigator’s cartography which can be used with the on-board planner. Thanks to that, stops are offered for recharging during long journeys. Peugeot uses ChatGPT which delivers information on voice request while driving or distracting passengers.

To start the vehicle, the hands-free key does not eliminate the need to press the start button. It is through the discreet lever on the right and embedded that the driver selects the direction of travel. The first turning of the wheels allows us to judge” pleasant » Operating the steering wheel and ” very sweet “Direction. For a family SUV, the Peugeot E-3008 turns very well with a turning circle of 10.6 meters compared to 12.1 meters on the Tesla Model Y, but 11 meters with the BYD Seal U.

The suspension is already firm in the town

A lot of fun to drive in the city, the Electric 3008 offers the driver a relatively clear view of its surroundings. Although the windshield pillars are quite thick, they are not too annoying. In addition, the exterior mirrors are quite wide, and the visibility allowed by the extension of the ceiling light is not obstructed by the head rest.

Slowdown can be controlled by playing on the power of three-level paddles behind the steering wheel and regenerative braking. However, there is no one-pedal driving. When you take your foot off the accelerator there is a noticeable lag time before you feel the actual deceleration.

The speed limit is clearly displayed on the dashboard. Unless the feature is disabled, a moderate beep is emitted by the system when they are exceeded. It is less noisy and well calibrated compared to Chinese electric cars. Already at low speeds, the suspension is firmly felt. In purely Eco mode, the accelerator pedal is soft. Brakes look soft.

Fell down from the weight

A slight uphill on a small winding road in sport mode, “ It’s not crazy », realizes Maxime Fontenier. On paper, the E-3008 takes 8.8 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h compared to 6.9 seconds with Tesla Model Y propulsion, before reaching a top speed of 170 km/h, but 9.3 seconds behind the wheel. BYD Seal U. The firmness of the suspension plays a positive role here with a body that doesn’t overdo it in tight turns. Michelin tires offer very good grip: “ The front axle grips well “

Due to the curb weight of 2,183 kg, the family SUV “ Less sensitive than the older generation 3008 thermals “This is 274 kg more than the Tesla Model Y Propulsion, and 163 kg more than the Chinese rival.” It is really very heavy. This is a major drawback with accommodation in the rear seats. » Of the new French model.

Even if the machine stops very well on dry ground, the weight is also felt when braking. Maxime Fontenier notes, however: “ The feel of the pedal is quite strange. It lacks progressiveness ” The test reporter compares: In terms of dynamics and driving pleasure it is worse than the Tesla Model Y, but it is better than the BYD Seal U which is too heavy. “

Average consumption and autonomy

The weight of the Peugeot e-3008 does not prevent it from easily entering the highway. Up to 110 km/h, the soundproofing is very good. Beyond 130 km/h, “ We start to hear some wind on the windshield », despite double glazing at the front as standard with the GT finish. ” Rolling sounds are well muffled “, even with wide tires mounted on wide rims. The coating changes are not very noticeable.

The manufacturer advertises a consumption of 17.4 kWh/100 km in the WLTP combined cycle with the model we tested. For Maxime Fontenier, these figures are rather what it will be possible to obtain in the city. He himself recorded 21.4 kWh/100 km after driving over 120 km with favorable weather: “ It’s not as good as the Tesla Model Y, but it’s better than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, also quite heavy, or the BYD Seal U “

Regarding actual autonomy, you should expect 280-300 km on the highway and 400-410 km in mixed use: “ That’s average for the category, but not huge compared to the average level of performance. “

Expensive, but eligible for bonuses

In theory, the Peugeot e-3008 can charge up to 160 kW. However, the vehicle does not benefit from a battery preheating system. Plugging in with a little more than 50% of the energy in the pack, Maxime Fontanier saw no more than 100 kW of curve, which fell back very quickly. At 57%, the Ionity supercharger already shows only 51 kW after 4 minutes. The on-board charger allows you to use on-road AC terminals up to 11 kW. Thanks to a smartphone app, the progress of the recharge can be monitored remotely.

At the entry level, Peugeot’s new family SUV starts at 44,990 euros. You have to pay 2,000 euros more to get the higher GT finish. ” It is relatively expensive. It is more expensive than Tesla. It is also more expensive than the upcoming Renault Scenic ” We still have to add more than 6,000 euros to benefit from the options included on the model at our disposal.

Easily exceeding 50,000 euros, the check to leave with this example is more than the price of the long-range Tesla Model Y. Which will be doubly efficient ” Made in France, the Peugeot e-3008 is eligible for a 4,000 euro bonus. Servicing is expected every two years or 25,000 km.

