Pesticides, metals, tobacco, stress… on the way to risk factors for autism

Child developmental disorders have a genetic origin, but external factors, which have yet to be identified, may influence it.

Birute / stock.adobe.com



A research project conducted in Montpellier will follow more than a thousand children to determine what environmental influences may add to genetic risk factors.

Montpellier A turtle, maracas, a mirror, a white sheet, a small red cube… things pass before the eyes of Yasmin, a beautiful 6-month-old girl enrolled in Marianne's research program. The games psychologist Caroline Asney offers him aim to assess his attention, ability to follow his gaze and respond to his first name or his reactions to changes in facial expression. Sitting on his mother's lap, the infant looks at her, looking deeply affected, but not crying. Yasmin's follow-up, which takes place at the Montpellier Autism Resource Center, began in the second trimester of her mother's pregnancy and should continue until she is 6 years old. By then, the little girl will have participated in seven sessions aimed at assessing her motor, intellectual and relational development. Launched in 2023, the Marian cohort aims to follow a cohort of at least 1,700 children over time to identify risk factors, but…

