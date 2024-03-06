Penalty for controlling the jungle of ultra-fast fashion

The legislative initiative, led by the Horizons MP of Haute-Savoie, Anne-Cécile Violand, is generating strong interest in government and among stakeholders in the textile industry. The objective is clear: Encourage more responsible production and consumption Especially in polluted area.

Ecological and economic problem

The fashion industry, and ultra-fast fashion in particular, has long been in the sights of environmental and human rights advocates. In fact, this sector accounts for approx 10% of global greenhouse gas emissionsEven surpassing the combined impact of international flights and shipping.

Cotton cultivation, the foundation of this industry, is also the most pesticide-intensive globally. Working conditions in producing countries, often deplorable, add a social dimension to the crisis.

These practices have raised awareness in the government which, through the voice of Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu, has committed to support legislative efforts aimed at course correction. Minister highlights The dangers of this fleeting fashionHighlighting the importance of rebuilding a more sustainable national textile industry, not only for the environment but also for the local economy.

Strict regulation of ultra-fast fashion

The proposed bill proposes radical measures to change the fast fashion landscape in France. One of the key provisions is the introduction of ecological fines of up to 10 euros per item by 2030., with the aim of reflecting the real environmental impact of products and penalizing the most harmful practices. At the same time, bans on advertising of these brands are being studied, particularly targeting online campaigns that encourage excessive consumption.

This is also the purpose of the law Raise awareness among consumers about the impact of their purchases By introducing warning messages on sales sites in the spirit of what has already been done for tobacco products or alcoholic beverages. This is particularly targeted at platforms like Shane, the symbol of ultra-fast fashion, the latter offering thousands of new products every day, often in defiance of environmental and social regulations.

The French approach, focused on financial penalties and raising awareness, could mark a turning point in the way Western countries approach issues linked to fast fashion. By positioning itself in favor of more sustainable fashion, France hopes to not only reduce its ecological footprint but also stimulate the reindustrialization of local textiles, which is synonymous with saved jobs and knowledge. The bill, awaiting examination by the National Assembly, may well embody a model for other countries facing similar challenges to follow.



