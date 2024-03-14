Patch note update from March 13 changes to MW3 and Warzone: Nerf of the Longbow, spawns…

The new March 13 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone brings various interesting changes to both games. Find its contents.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Reloaded brought many new features, including a Dune crossover, new weapons, and new weekly challenges.

This mid-season update also brought several weapon buffs and nerfs, and the developers made more changes with a new update on March 13.

This new patch aims to reduce some accessories that players considered more powerful, such as the longbow’s JAK Tyrant 762 kit, while adding JAK glassless scopes to the list of restricted accessories in MW3’s ranked mode.

But without further ado, here is the full content of the March 13 update on MW3 and Warzone.

summary

MW3 and Warzone March 13 patch notes

Modern Warfare 3

Overall

Added missing visual effects to Lament BlackCell Blueprint.

Multiplayer

Bug fixes Improved performance when scrolling through the Business Cards menu. Tracked prestige challenges will no longer disappear from the business card menu. Seasonal content in offline mode will now match content available in online mode. Saving a custom mod in Armory will not remove some camouflage.



Progress

The Mastery Challenge for SOA Subverter now displays the correct requirements.

The invaluable camouflage challenge for SOA Subverters is now properly tracked.

cards

Stop row In Strategic Points mode, additional spans have been added to reduce the likelihood of unfavorable turnarounds.



One of the many factors in spawn selection is to avoid spawn traps. When the player dies immediately after respawning, this spawn is temporarily disabled. If there are not enough safe spawns available, spawn flipping is more likely. By adding additional spans, the system has safer options, reducing the chance of span flips.

fashions

private part Increased the maximum number of players and bots from 12 to 24.



Weapons and accessories

Assault rifles

Holger 556 Ascending Lord Stock The supporting narrative was revised to better reflect its true statistics. This stock offers better accuracy and recoil control.

EN 5.56 FR Sprinter stocks and Reconnaissance recoil pad Replaced sprint-to-shooting transition speed in the perk list with tactical sprint speed to match the correct stats.



Submachine gun

Rival-9 Trebuchet muzzle break Replaced JAK BFB with correct name and description. This aid is designed to reduce vertical recoil and is particularly effective on explosive weapons.



Shotgun

Haymaker JAK Large Charger Kit Increased random fire minimum spread from 3.5deg/s to 4.9deg/s (+40%). Increased the maximum spread of random fire from 4.4deg/s to 6.2deg/s (+41%). Spread from 3deg/s to 4.2deg/s (+40%) in strategic position.



Precision rifles

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Removed 30% gain on random shooting spread. Increased target time from 390ms to 470ms (+21%).



Numbered mode

Auxiliary restrictions

stability

Added various crash and stability fixes.

Warzone

Weapons

Assault rifles

Holger 556 Ascending Lord Stock The supporting narrative was revised to better reflect its true statistics. This stock offers better accuracy and recoil control.

EN 5.56 FR Sprinter stocks and Reconnaissance recoil pad Replaced sprint-to-shooting transition speed in the perk list with tactical sprint speed to match the correct stats.



Submachine gun

Rival-9 Trebuchet muzzle brake Replaced JAK BFB with correct name and description. This aid is designed to reduce vertical recoil and is particularly effective on explosive weapons.



Shotgun

Haymaker JAK Large Charger Kit Increased the minimum variance to 4.9deg/s compared to 3.5deg/s in random shooting. Increased the maximum distance of random fire to 6.2deg/s instead of 4.4deg/s. Strategic position deviation increased from 3deg/s to 4.2deg/s.



Precision rifles

Longbow JAK Tyrant 762 Kit Removed 30% gain on random shooting spread. Target time increased from 390ms to 470ms.



Gameplay

Scatter mine Now two cluster mines need to be deployed to knock out a player with full armor. An unarmed player will be knocked down by a 1-scatter mine.



Black sites

Black site key drop rate increased from 1% to 5%.

Bug fixes