Patch 14.4 notes will surprise you!

Hello gamers who are passionate about League of Legends and all things pop culture! So, I’ve unearthed all the juicy information for you on patch 14.4 which will be landing on your servers soon. This patch aims to balance the game a bit by adjusting some of the champions and items that appear during Season 14. And since the LoL community is so demanding when it comes to balanced gameplay, Riot Games doesn’t skimp on changes.

Patch 14.4 will make changes to support items, making all those super powerful items a little less overwhelming. They want all weapons to have their utility, that makes sense.

Additionally, they added changes to Terminus, nerfed Twisted Fate, and tweaked K’Sante’s nerfs on the PTS server. This may not sound like much but it shows the great sense of experimentation at Riot Games!

Patch 14.4 is scheduled for February 22, 2024. So be prepared for a few hours of downtime and a temporary shutdown of matchmaking queues. But as soon as the patch is installed, it will be awesome!

So, patch 14.4 will fix a lot of things. Take a look at these changes:

– Nerfs to Aurelian Soul, which is still very strong after its mini-rework in patch 14.3.

– Adjustments for Ahri, Bard, Fiora, Ilaoi, Jace, Kai’sa, Kalista, Cassante, Lulu, Maokai, Rek’Sai, Renekton, Smolder and Soraka.

It’s a lot of work, but it will make the game more balanced for everyone. So stay tuned and get ready for League of Legends Patch 14.4!