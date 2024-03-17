Part Two”, a truly successful collaboration

joined forces with Hamilton Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures To design a custom watch for the long awaited movie “Dune: Part Two”. This collaboration is specifically requested by the director Denis VilleneuveShowcasing Hamilton’s deep involvement in the world of cinema, cementing its reputation as a partner of choice for the film industry.

A watch born from another world

Denis Villeneuve’s demand for his “Dune” universe prompted Hamilton to take a completely new approach. Designed in close collaboration with the film’s props manager, Duff Harlocker, the “Desert Watch” embodies the perfect blend between the Freeman aesthetic and the technical requirements of an extraordinary watch. This composition is the result of meticulous work that was able to capture the essence of the “Dune” universe, which Villeneuve himself recognized and approved.

Ventura Limited Edition: Tribute to Arrakis

To celebrate this unique collaboration, Hamilton is launching two limited edition watches, Ventura Bright And Ventura Edge, available from February 2024. These models are distinguished by their bright blue dials, which reveal Freeman’s eyes, and their innovative design that echoes the “Desert Watch” from the film. Each of these pieces, delivered in a collector’s box inspired by “Dune,” promises to appeal to fans and collectors of the saga.

About Hamilton

Hamilton, founded in 1892, always knows how to connect Honesty and innovation. Marking its mark on the history of aviation, cinema and video games, Hamilton continues to demonstrate its excellence in the art of watchmaking. A member of the Swatch Group, the brand symbolizes Swiss precision and American spirit, contributing to its global success.

“Dhun: Part Two”: A Continuing Saga

The film “Dune: Part Two” immerses us in the journey of Paul Atreides along with Freeman, depicting his quest for revenge and justice. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film promises a rich and immersive cinematic experience, extending the odyssey begun in the first part of the saga.

Legendary Entertainment: At the Center of Cinematic Innovation

Legendary Entertainment, known for its involvement in major film projects, continues to enrich the cultural landscape with landmark works. The collaboration with Hamilton for “Dune: Part Two” highlights Legendary’s commitment to creating innovative and engaging content for a global audience.

Technical sheet of limited editions

models Ventura XXL Bright And Ventura Edge Reflect Hamilton’s expertise with impressive technical specifications, from their black PVD-coated stainless steel cases to their precise quartz movements. These watches are not just instruments for measuring time, but true collector’s items that captivate with their aesthetic and their link to the universe of “Dune”.

Hamilton, a collaboration between Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. The illustrations for “Dune: Part Two” represent a turning point in the way the watch industry and cinema can come together to create unique objects, combining art, technique and storytelling. An adventure that is both temporal and timeless, like the shifting sands of Arrakis.