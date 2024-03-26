Part of the deposit paid by Depay?

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Yesterday, on the Barcelona side, Dani Alves was released from prison after more than a year in prison. Despite being jailed for four-and-a-half years after his sexual abuse case, the former Barca and PSG full-back was able to regain his freedom on bail. For this, it was necessary to pay a sum of one million euros which Dani Alves was unable to pay himself due to the blocking of his accounts.

A group of friends including Depay for support?

But then Alves got support. Not from the Neymar clan who backed out after helping him in the beginning of the affair. But La Vanguardia has said more in recent hours, confirming that “a group of friends, among whom may be active footballers, have contributed”. And the name was quick to leak media via TUDN. “Among them is Memphis Depay. The Atletico de Madrid player and Alves met during the second leg of Brazil at Barca and became good friends there,” assured the media.