Palworld update from February 28 Patch Note: Immediate bug fixes, server improvements, etc.
Ludovic Quinson
Palworld’s latest patch introduced a handful of unintentional bugs that the developers have just fixed with a new update. Here is its full content.
As Palworld is in Early Access, new updates are coming quickly to help fix some of the most pressing issues. However, not all these updates always go as planned.
The game’s most recent patch, dated February 26, accidentally introduced a few new bugs, including one where pals were bred with a fixed passive. A new Palworld update is now available to fix this issue and make more changes as soon as possible.
Palworld update patch notes from February 28
Major improvements
- Fixed various game crashes
- Game balance adjustment
- Fixed a bug where breeding pulses always had a fixed passive
- Fixed an issue where the condensation progression increment was incorrect when using a pal of rank 2 or higher
Dungeon problems
- Fixed an issue where the door would not open after defeating a random dungeon boss
friends
- Fixed an issue where a pal’s name would not change even after renaming it
Server problems
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to find spaces or Japanese/Chinese characters in the server list
- Fixed server registration issue on server list
- Fixed an issue where the settings to enable RCON were not loaded from the configuration file