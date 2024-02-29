Palworld update from February 28 Patch Note: Immediate bug fixes, server improvements, etc.

Palworld’s latest patch introduced a handful of unintentional bugs that the developers have just fixed with a new update. Here is its full content.

As Palworld is in Early Access, new updates are coming quickly to help fix some of the most pressing issues. However, not all these updates always go as planned.

The game’s most recent patch, dated February 26, accidentally introduced a few new bugs, including one where pals were bred with a fixed passive. A new Palworld update is now available to fix this issue and make more changes as soon as possible.





Palworld update patch notes from February 28

Major improvements

Fixed various game crashes

Game balance adjustment

Fixed a bug where breeding pulses always had a fixed passive

Fixed an issue where the condensation progression increment was incorrect when using a pal of rank 2 or higher

Dungeon problems

Fixed an issue where the door would not open after defeating a random dungeon boss

friends

Fixed an issue where a pal’s name would not change even after renaming it

Server problems