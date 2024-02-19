Palworld players were amazed by this “crazy” weapon

Palworld has many useful crafting recipes to unlock that will help you survive on the Palapagos Islands. Just avoid a certain weapon.

Palworld has captured the attention of millions of gamers worldwide with its simple pitch of ‘Pokemon with Gun’. Of course, our own review explains that the game is much more than that.

The game’s survival and creation mechanics are just as important as its collection of creatures. This doesn’t mean that a significant portion of Palworld isn’t Pokemon with guns, and be extra careful about what weapons you use.

Reddit user u/fluffy_boy_cheddar has warned other Palworld players to avoid unlocking a certain weapon. According to him, the decal gun weapon set is a waste of valuable ancient technology points.

Be careful while unlocking Palworld’s decal gun weapon set

For those who don’t know, the decal gun weapon set is a set of five weapons that unlock at tech level 42. Unlocking nodes in the tech tree allows you to craft weapons that apply a specific pal’s image to each item. They are drawn.

The player tested the weapon and has since issued a public service announcement to players not to “Don’t waste their technical points” Above “I thought it would be cool to build a graffiti wall in my basement,” They explained.

They created a decal gun 5 that features the image of a Relaxaurus. It sounds fun, but has a pretty significant downside. “While the paintings are nice to look at, they disappear after a minute or two,” They detailed. “So lame.”

Other players drawn to the allure of the bombarding base with the adorable little pal pictures expressed similar dissatisfaction with the lack of permanence provided by the decal gun weapon. It also requires rare ancient civilization parts to craft, representing a huge loss for little gain.

Of course, some players believe that the fun potential of decal weapons makes up for their mistakes.

You can actually cover unsuspecting allies with horribly distorted decals, and that’s more than worth it to some players.