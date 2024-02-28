Palworld devs apologize for fixing the tower boss bug with the 1.5.0 update

Pocketpair has apologized to players after Palworld update 1.5.0 fixed the tower boss bug that many were enjoying.

Palworld has had its share of exploits. The most popular of these involved a glitch that allowed players to capture tower bosses like Zoe and Grisbolt.

The bug worked in such a way that players could attack a boss with militia, wait a bit, then throw a Pal ball for a relatively easy capture. Once acquired, bosses become good battle companions.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

The status quo has changed with the deployment of PocketPair’s patch 1.5.0, whereby players can no longer use this exploit to capture boss-level friends.

Palworld developer apologizes for fixing tower boss bug

Players generally applaud when development teams release updates that address known gameplay bugs. However, this was not the case with Palworld patch 1.5.0, which fixed the previously mentioned boss capture bug.

The update immediately caused some displeasure among fans, forcing developer PocketPair to issue an apology. In a short post on Twitter/X, a representative of Pocketpair The team said they accidentally fixed the bug. ” We apologize for inadvertently fixing a bug “, we read in the message.

Sign up for free at Dexerto and receive: See fewer ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV & Movies & Tech Deals

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

This wording suggests that the developers didn’t mind Palworld players exploiting the game to capture tower bosses. However, the comment is probably sarcastic, which means the error is definitely gone.

However, there is good news: players who have already captured bosses can keep them forever.

In addition to addressing the boss capture bug, 1.5.0 also introduced several balance adjustments, improved anti-cheat measures, implemented game data saves, and more.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Palworld entered Early Access for the PC and Xbox platforms in January, delivering a monster-catching survival game like no other. Its success has continued to cause a stir in the industry, so it’s hard to predict how far it can go before the game’s official release.