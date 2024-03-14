Our latest: We finally know who will play Abby in Season 2 of the HBO series

In the Abbey The Last of Us: Part II. © Naughty Dog

Eli and Joel are better behaved. The cast of season 2 of The Last of Us, expected on the Max streaming platform in 2025, is becoming clearer. And it's actress Caitlin Dever who will play Abby, a very important role.

Anticipated season 2 In a funny coincidence, Caitlin Dever was approached to play Ellie during the series The Last of Us was in development. Although Bella Ramsay (Game of Thrones) finally landed the role, Dever has nothing to be shy about and has had an impressive career at just 27 years old.

Caitlin Dever in the series Unbelievable. © Netflix

You can find the American actress in the series reasonableBut that’s really with the film Booksmartand mini-series Unbelievable (viewable on Netflix) which she recognized in 2019. It also appears in that. Dopeseek And a recent horror/sci-fi film huntedAvailable on Disney+.

Caitlin Dever in the movie hunted. © 20th Century Studios

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman, series co-creators The Last of Us, Explaining their choice: "Our casting process for season two has been the same as season one: We're looking for world-class actors who embody the spirit of the characters in the original material. Nothing is more important than talent, and we're thrilled to have Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family join Kaitlyn. To join the acclaimed artist.".

The Last of Us One of the most acclaimed and popular games of recent years. And without any spoilers, Abby Anderson is a central character in its 2020 release sequel. A former Firefly, she is a member of the Washington Liberation Front and a seasoned fighter, who will find herself in Eli’s Path and Joel several times. The HBO series, which aired in January 2023, has received excellent public and critical reception and has already won eight Emmy Awards (with the ceremony due this weekend). Neil Druckman (director of the original game) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), she can count on a cast of talented actors: Pedro Pascal, Bela Ramsey, Nick Offerman, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey…

category The Last of Us 2023 is the most acclaimed. ©HBO

Initially available to Prime Video subscribers, the series is now offered exclusively through Warner Pass, which provides access to HBO programs and 12 other channels from the Warner Bros. group. Search. Shooting season 2 of The Last of Us It is scheduled to debut in February 2024 before a planned release on streaming service Max in 2025.