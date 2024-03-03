Orbán replaces Lacazette for OL

Given the withdrawal of Alexandre Lacazette, Gift Orbán will experience his first leading start in Ligue 1. The Nigerian will have a difficult task replacing his captain for the OL – Lance.

This Sunday was the bad news of the Lyon Group’s announcement to welcome Lens. Despite Pierre’s great optimism Vice At a press conference on Friday, Alexandre Lacazette He did not successfully complete the training on the eve of the match and therefore had to miss it. A tough blow for OL as their captain is their number one attacking weapon but without him, Lyonnais will have to get into tune to make people forget his absence. Lacazette loses, so it’s a gift Orban Who will be at the forefront of OL’s attack this Sunday evening at Dessins. After starting inside against Metz but on a wing, the Nigerian has a chance to set the record straight against him Lens.

In the 4-3-3 formed by Pierre Sage, Orban is the only real change compared to the Coupe de France quarter-finals. Strasburg, leaving his spot for Lucas Perry opposite Anthony Lopes OL find their place in goal with the defense continuing with Maitland-Niles once again on the right. Aurel Mangala retains his place with Maxens, albeit a little behind on Tuesday in midfield cackle and Nemanja Matic.

Formation of OL against the lens: Lopes – Maitland-Niles, O’Brien, Caleta-Carr, Tagliafico – Caquerete, Matic, Mangala – Numah, Orban, Benerhama