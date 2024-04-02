OpenAI makes ChatGPT accessible without prior registration – 04/01/2024 7:15 pm

((Automatic translation by Reuters, please see disclaimer https://bit.ly/rtrsauto))

OpenAI will allow users to access its free ChatGPT generative AI chatbot without signing up for the service starting Monday, Microsoft-backed startup MSFT.O said Monday.

ChatGPT, which started the generative AI boom in late 2022, can mimic human conversations and perform tasks such as creating long text summaries, writing poems and generating ideas for a themed party.

The San Francisco-based company said it will “gradually roll out the feature to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities.”

According to data analytics firm SimilarWeb, the popular service, which has set a record for user base growth, has seen its growth slow since May 2023, when its traffic reached 1.8 billion web visits.

OpenAI said it has implemented additional content security measures for users who access ChatGPT without registering, such as blocking prompts and builds in more categories. She does not specify these categories.

In addition to the free version of ChatGPT, which does not have direct access to the Internet, OpenAI also offers paid versions for individuals, team users, and businesses.

The company also said it can use user-contributed content to improve its foreign language models, but clarified that users can opt out of this feature.

The move comes nearly a month after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, claiming they abandoned the startup’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, not for profit.