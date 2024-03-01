“One small thing remains” Alden Ring creator ignites players with a single phrase, but one that promises a lot.

You thought you knew all the secrets of Alden Ring? No! According to the game’s creator, “the eye remains at least a little thing.”

Hidetaka Miyazaki is full of information

On the occasion of the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release date announcement, Hidetaka Miyazaki took a media tour to answer their questions. And there were a whole bunch of questions, especially regarding this famous DLC. The trailer alone raises many questions. Who is this person with red hair? Who are the two characters in the painting? In short, what will this DLC be in a game with an incredibly rich lore?

For our part, we questioned Hidetaka Miyazaki on several topics. We also returned some of them to JV Fast which discussed both technical information (access status, longevity, new mechanics, etc.) but substance (temporality, Mikaela’s importance, etc.). You can of course find the JV Fast mentioned above. We also returned to writing on certain topics. For example, does this DLC really mark the end of Alden Ring? Or, why is Shadow of the Erdtree the biggest DLC from Software? But that’s beside the pointIGN That was the quote that interests us today!

A secret in the Alden Ring

As we know, Alden Ring’s lore has left the field wide open for players to launch all kinds of investigations and deductions. But even if the game is dense at this level, we can say that, two years after its release, there are no secrets left to discover. But Miyazaki says the opposite: “For me, there is at least one small thing left which, in my opinion, has not yet been found. I wouldn’t say this is something that depends on user interpretation or further investigation of the game, but I’m looking forward to it.

Apparently, that’s all it took for the players to start a frenzied investigation once again. A Reddit post was quickly created to bring together investigators emerging from the underworld. Time of day? An environmental conundrum? Identification of certain characters? All principles go there. In any case, if Miyazaki feels that this secret has not been discovered, perhaps it is something bigger that should make some noise once discovered. Far be it from me to encourage you to watch, of course, but you never know!