One of League of Legends’ most problematic champions will change (again).

Some League of Legends champions are clearly more difficult to balance than others. This is the case of this character, which, since its release in 2020, has undergone several changes on the patch. And this isn’t going to stop with the next one, 14.5, as Riot Games has announced several adjustments to its spell kit.

In 2020, Seraphine was released. Dream Singer, originally intended for a mid laner role, was moved to a support role. Since she’s been in Summoner’s Rift, she’s undergone a lot of changes, and patch 14.5 is no exception. The developers want to emphasize its supporting role a bit more. As Naughty Frak explains, the champion is bad at the support position, the APC is very strong at the bot position, and average at the mid laner. The changes also aim to reduce the victory rate (6% difference) between support roles and APC.

Seraphine Basic statistics Mana decreased per level: 50 → 25

Mana regeneration increased: 0.4 → 0.95

Base AD decreased: 55 → 50

Base Movement Speed ​​increased: 325 → 330 Passive – stage presence Damage per rating changed: 5/10/18/30 at level 1/6/11/16 → 4-25

AP scaling reduced: 5% → 4%

Damage to minions reduced: 300% → 100% A – high note Damage increased: 55/80/105/130/155 → 60/85/110/135/160

Maximum bonus damage increased based on percentage of HP lost: +50% → +60%

Cooldown changed: 10/8.75/7.5/6.25/5 seconds → 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Mana cost changed: 65/70/75/80/85 → 60/70/80/90/100

Projectile speed increased: 1200 → 1300 Z – Surround Sound Base Shield increased: 50/75/100/125/150 → 60/85/110/135/160

Movement Speed ​​AP Scaling Decreased: 4% → 2%

Cooldown changed: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds → 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Mana cost reduced: 80/85/90/95/100 → 70/75/80/85/90 E – beat Damage increased: 60/95/130/165/200 +35% AP → 70/100/130/160/190 +50% AP

CC duration changed: 1.25 seconds → 1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4/1.5 seconds

Damage to minions reduced: x1.0 → x0.7

Cooldown reduced: 10 seconds → 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Mana cost reduced: 60/65/70/75/80 → 60 R – Yes AP scaling reduced: 60% → 40%

Cooldown increased: 160/130/100 seconds → 160/140/120 seconds

Sound W – Surround Sound has its cooldown and mana cost reduced, as well as increased shield value. Base stats have also been revalued upwards so that they are less weak early in the game. His ultimate will be less powerful, and you’ll be able to cast it less often. His other spells also have some damage reduction, especially at minion level.

in short, She’ll protect herself better, and be less effective as a carry because she’ll have more trouble clearing minions’ gloves.. Some believe this is a “global nerf” of champions.

What other changes?

The first information comes from the PBE, and many champions will undergo changes. Smolder is still not entirely satisfactory, especially when it comes to tanky builds. So their effectiveness will decrease.

Nerf level we will get Nidalee, Brand, Senna, or even Twisted Fate AD, and buff level, Sivir, Veigar, or Vex will also receive small improvements. Some items like Solar Aegis, Steelheart or Navori Swiftblade will also undergo changes. Patch 14.5 is scheduled for Wednesday March 6, 2024 according to the official Riot Games schedule.