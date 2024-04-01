One dead, five injured in shooting at Nashville restaurant

Nashville, Tennessee. One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting at a restaurant on Sunday afternoon Nashville, TennesseeAccording to police.

According to police, the shooting began in the Salemtown neighborhood around 3 p.m., minutes after the suspect arrived at the scene with a woman.

Metropolitan Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference at the scene that the suspect and the dead man began an argument that “escalated significantly within moments.”

Police later identified the deceased as 33-year-old Alan Beecham. The condition of the other victims was initially unknown.

Police identified the 46-year-old suspect and the car that fled the scene from security video provided by the restaurant. The search operation continued on Sunday and police posted pictures of the scene on social media, including a picture of a man pointing a gun.

“The shooter was the only one who aimed the gun. There was no exchange of gunfire, this was a guy who decided to pull a gun because of an altercation with another man, and then he fired several shots,” Aaron said.

Panic scenes broke out at the restaurant as customers tried to flee, said Police Commander Anthony McClain.

“Several people tried to tackle the gunman,” McClain said. “It was tremendous chaos.”

Investigators were visiting victims at local hospitals Sunday to determine exactly what happened, Aaron said.

“It could be as simple as someone invading another person’s space,” he said.