“On an average of five hours a day, you destroy your eyes”

LEDs and blue light affect health. In the recommendations published in 2017, ANSES highlights the effects of biological rhythm and sleep disturbances, which are associated with exposure to blue light, even very weak, in the evening or at night, especially through screens. To limit the risk, it is therefore recommended to limit exposure to blue light before bedtime and during the night.

“Screen destroys your vision. From the age of twelve, screens consume our time for more than five hours a day. We have an ocular apparatus and an ophthalmic nervous system that suffers greatly. LEDs can cause lens opacities. This is a cataract that happens to you at age 50 rather than at age 70 or 75.“, warns Dr. Christian Recchia. He recommends checking children’s vision from the age of five and every two years during a comprehensive ophthalmological examination.

Focus on oily fish

On a daily basis, certain actions can help relieve vision. “To do this, it is recommended to take a 20-second break every twenty minutes. Only natural light does not harm the eyes. Today we know that if a child plays sports he will be less myopic because he is exposed to daylight“, reminds Dr Recchia. He also sends advice to parents: “Screen, if possible, nothing until age 12 or 13“

Dr. Reikia also recommends watching your diet: “The retina is an extension of the brain. They both like fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring. The brain and retina also like vegetables and red and dark fruits like blueberries. They are significant retinal repairers“