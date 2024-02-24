Football – OM

Om: The Gazette announces it, something heavy is about to happen!

Published on February 24, 2024 at 8:30 pm



Having a master’s degree in international law, I realized at the end of my university career that it is important to develop in an area you appreciate. Overnight, I decided to put an end to the dream of my parents, who saw in me a future lawyer, to make a living from my passion: sports. Since then, I’ve covered transfer windows and sports news, trying to keep readers as informed as possible.

Jean-Louis Gasset made his debut at the head of OM. Appointed only a few days ago, the technician scored a prestigious victory against Shakhtar Donetsk this Thursday (3-1). For the coach, this performance could well trigger positive momentum, leading the club to the Ligue 1 podium.

Jean-Louis Gasset quickly sank into the deep end. Technicians had just two days to prepare the return dam, as presented to the press on Tuesday Europa League to face Shakhtar Donetsk. Despite this time lapse, OM managed to qualify decisively for the rest of the season. There is no doubt that the elimination would have left the team in doubt. But unlike what happened in the stadium VelodromeFor the most pleasure Jean-Louis Gasset.

“Maybe this is the trigger”

According to the new coach ofoh my god This victory could be the trigger for something bigger. “ We were tense, we were waiting for something to click. This trigger was probably a penalty against us. It was unfair. Supporters stayed with us. We scored three goals. Maybe that’s the trigger.” fell The Gazette This Saturday. Henceforth, former coach Ivory Coast Hopes to continue against his former team Montpellier.

The comeback is underway