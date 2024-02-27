Sports

OM: The Gasset clan challenges the Minots

Football – OM

Published on February 27, 2024 at 1:45 am

Minott set an example earlier in the day, before their elders beat Montpellier in the evening. In opposition to Le Mans, OM’s youngsters came from nowhere to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Gambardella Cup after an absolutely insane penalty shootout. Ghislan Printer wanted to congratulate him.

For a successful Sunday Om ! Jean-Louis Gasset’s athletes were not the only ones to restore the Olympian image. Minots A great achievement has been achieved. U19’s after forfeiting extra time in stoppage time Om Mansox won on penalties despite a poor start to lead 3-0. But once again, they did not give up.

Gambardella continues for OM

as in front PSG During the previous round, no U19s Om Won on penalties after a tough session (3-3, tab 6-5). Miraculously, Marseille’s young players will be there for the quarter-finals. Gambardella cup. and the staff of Jean-Louis Gasset This followed closely.

“Congratulations to our youngsters who qualified in Gambardella”

Ghislaine PrinterAssistant to the new coach OmAppreciated the performance of Minots on social networks. ” Congratulations to our youngsters who qualified in Gambardella. Good luck to the trainers “, wrote printer on his account X.

Source link

