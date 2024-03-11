OM: Strong outing from Marcelino on comeback

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

After a terrible 0-4 at the Velodrome Stadium for their reunion with OM Public, Marcelino found his smile again last night during Villarreal’s great win at the Betis pitch in La Liga (3-2). A recovery that Marcelino praised in the press conference, it was good to see his team back on track ahead of the return leg. “We have to enjoy this match and this win. It’s third in a row in La Liga, which is good considering where we’ve come from. And for Thursday we need to gather courage. We have pride and ambition and want to bring victory to our supporters. We cannot say goodbye to this competition with the bad feeling of last Thursday. »

Marcelino cannot rule out a comeback

A Marcelino decided to set the tone ahead of the return match against OM where he leaves nothing out. The goal of ending on a good note is obviously the most realistic, but coming back is not a taboo idea. “It is very difficult, and we would all have agreed to win the first game 4-0. But we have to win, so the fans see our will to win and if we go away, it will be with a win. Four days to recover, let’s hope the stadium is packed. It could be the last, everything indicates that yes, but we must try that this is not the case,” warned the Spanish coach.