OM: Gassett calls him, he canceled his vacation in Miami

Published on February 24, 2024 at 3:15 pm



Thanks to Gennaro Gattuso, OM decided to call up Jean-Louis Gasset to play duty firefighters until the end of the season. At 70, the man we knew as an assistant at PSG packed his bags and didn’t come alone. Ghislaine Printant is with him as assistant while Nicolas Girard comes in as physical trainer. Later Om was not ready to come.

It’s been just a few days since the selection of Ivory Coast fully loaded CAN, Jean-Louis Gasset bounced back. And not just anywhere… Indeed, loyal deputy Laurent Blanc came to ensure the succession of Gennaro Gattuso atOm. HAS Marseille, Gazette is with Ghislaine PrinterDeputy and Nicolas GirardFitness trainer.

From Miami to OM!

As explained by team , Nicolas Girard Not reachedOm At the same time Jean-Louis Gasset. And for good reason… Sports Daily reports that the physical trainer was on vacation MiamiWith his father, when the call came The Gazette. Hence it was necessary to cancel the vacation in Florida to join itOm.

A successful first for the Gazette

landed atOm As a firefighter on duty, Jean-Louis Gasset Have a mission to get the best results before leaving at the end of the season. And got off to a good start with a win against him Donetsk and qualification for the rest of the Europa League. Put it for now Montpellier In Ligue 1 for The Gazette AndOm.